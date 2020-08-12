Registered Dietitian Nutritionist DJ Blatner Shares Her Powerful 6-Step Guide to Seasonal Wellness

"Wellness is not something that can be achieved by following any one set routine," said Blatner, author of "The Flexitarian Diet" and a wellness partner of NOW ® , a leading family-owned natural products manufacturer. "It's a personalized journey and something that evolves over time and changes season to season. Choosing trusted products that can be part of your seasonal routine is so important to keep you feeling good and healthy."

As the fall approaches, Blatner offers six powerful self-care steps for optimal seasonal wellness, especially during these uncertain times.

1) Add More Seasonal Comfort Food. This doesn't mean stocking traditional mac and cheese here. Clean out what no longer serves your wellness goals from your kitchen cabinets and stock up on your favorite wholesome, yet craveable staples. Our cravings change with each season so honor more seasonal produce and warm, hearty health foods. For example, one of Blatner's breakfast favorites is a warm bowl of simple rolled oats with toppings like NOW Real Food® Manuka Honey , seasonal fruit, and a variety of nuts and seeds.

2) Take Stock of Seasonal Supplements. Just like your food choices, your nutritional supplement choices should vary with the seasons as well. Sales of immune-supporting supplements have currently been at an all-time high, and research shows that Elderberry and vitamin C are the preferred functional ingredients from people seeking these types of supplements (SPINS, March 2020)*. A trusted choice would be new ElderMune™, a potent blend of these two ingredients to support immune health.* As always, before starting or switching up a supplement routine, Blatner recommends speaking with a physician or healthcare provider to create a safe and personalized plan.

3) Brighten Up Your Fall Beauty Routine. Vitamins aren't just for internal nutrition. Clean beauty products that focus on functional ingredients can help brighten and moisturize the skin, especially important in the fall. Your skin is the body's largest organ and needs nutrition too. Blatner recommends adding functional beauty products, like Ferulic Acid and Vitamin C Serum , to your daily routine to fight the signs of aging with antioxidants.

4) Shift What Makes You Sweat. A new season is the perfect time to change up your fitness routine to avoid workout fatigue or boredom. If you've been doing more high intensity workouts at home, consider shifting gears to focus on slower movements that still add strength, like Pilates or power yoga. Shaking things up can give you a renewed sense of accomplishment from tackling something new, but the most important thing is to choose activities you enjoy and that make you feel good.

5) Stay Hydrated with Seasonal Flare. Here it is: that obligatory wellness tip to stay hydrated! So let's get real for a minute, it is still very important to stay hydrated during drier, colder months, especially when you are active. Just because you might not sweat as much when it's colder outside, doesn't mean you don't need to replenish hydration stores. Blatner recommends personalizing plain old water with effervescent drink tablets in the flavor of your choice. And add seasonal flare to hot drinks and hydrating smoothies with a flavor boost like Organic Pumpkin Spice Monk Fruit, a zero-calorie liquid sweetener.

6) Practice "Breathwork." Entering a new season potentially means new types of stressors. Find simple ways to calm your mind and focus, like drawing attention to your breath. Take in a deep breath for ten seconds through your nose, hold for two seconds, and release for 12 seconds, repeating this at least five times for maximum Zen. Make it a practice to do breathwork every morning or evening or really any time of day when you need a moment of focus (and to recover from the news). If it helps, grab your favorite essential oil to diffuse, such as lavender for relaxing or peppermint for energizing.

For more wellness tips from Blatner, including her Flexitarian Diet Guide

