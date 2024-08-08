Registered Dietitian Reiterates Crucial Role of Nutrition as New Study on GLP-1s and Pre-Op Fasting Protocols is Released

Kylie Bensley of Sulinu Nutrition Offers GLP-1 Protocol for

Optimal Pre-Op Preparation and Healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study led by UTHealth Houston revealed that over half of the patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists had significant gastric contents before undergoing surgery, despite adhering to pre-operative fasting guidelines. This finding underscores the vital importance of proper nutrition & personalized fasting protocols for patients on GLP-1 medications.

Registered Dietitian & Founder of Sulinu Nutrition, Kylie Bensley emphasizes the critical role of individualized nutrition plans in ensuring patient safety & optimal health outcomes. GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used now for weight loss, can slow gastric emptying, posing a risk during surgical procedures if the stomach is not sufficiently empty.

"This study brings to light a crucial aspect of patient care that has often been overlooked," says Bensley. "Those using a GLP-1 are on a hypocaloric diet that can potentially lead to nutrient depletion. Nutrient depletion creates enormous challenges during the postoperative healing process: slow recovery, reopened wounds, infections. Because the human body requires an excess of calories following surgery, these medications can have an adverse effect and actually create malnutrition, which hinders healing."

"Standard fasting protocols may not be adequate for individuals on GLP-1s. As healthcare providers, we must recognize the unique needs of these patients and tailor our pre-operative instructions to ensure their safety," continues Bensley. "I founded Sulinu to provide personalized nutrition for elective surgery patients. Our protocols educate on proper nutrition and supplements before and after surgery, tailored to specific treatments, preventing malnutrition and poor wound healing. We prioritize surgery safety over weight loss and guide clients on post-surgery nutrition and medication cessation. Our GLP-1 customized protocol, launching on August 14, is an excellent resource for surgeons and GLP clients."

The study conducted by UTHealth Houston serves as a call to action for healthcare professionals to reassess and refine fasting guidelines. By doing so, patients are better protected from potential complications and surgical outcomes improve.

About Sulinu: A leading nutrition consulting firm specializing in personalized nutrition plans and evidence-based dietary guidance, Sulinu aims to improve health outcomes before/after elective surgery and enhance overall well-being across diverse populations. Committed to promoting proper nutrition and personalized care, Sulinu provides the knowledge and tools for optimal health. For more information, Sulinu.com .

SOURCE SULINU