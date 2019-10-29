Registered Voters Speak Out: Data Breaches Negatively Impact Votes and Donations, According to New Election Security Poll
Stark partisan views exist on foreign interference as a threat to U.S. democracy during upcoming 2020 presidential elections
Oct 29, 2019, 06:00 ET
FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, announced today the results of what is believed to be the first-ever, registered-voter poll on the topic of election security. The poll of more than 800 registered U.S. voters explores sentiment, attitude, and concerns around cyber threats facing 2020 U.S. presidential campaigns and the voting public.
"U.S. Presidential Election Day 2020 is one year out," said Armen Najarian, Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "And it is alarming that just 1 of 13 of the campaigns polling above 1 percent has taken all steps to protect their staff against spear-phishing attacks and the voting public against email-based candidate impersonation."
It was a spear-phishing attack that many believe turned the tide of the 2016 presidential election cycle when threat actors penetrated the email account of Clinton Campaign Manager, John Podesta.
Email security controls are crucial since more than 90% of breaches occur through email. The email channel is the preferred tool for threat actors.
Findings from the poll include:
- A high level of concern among registered voters (72%) exists that foreign states will attempt to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election
- 90% of democrats feel this way;
- 55% of republicans feel this way
- Receiving a fake/phishing email would prevent a majority of voters (61%) from donating to the specific campaign from which the email appeared to come
- 59% of respondents said receiving a fake/phishing email from one campaign would negatively impact their donation to other 2020 U.S. presidential election campaigns
- Overall, 42% of registered voters said that an email hack on a campaign would make them not vote for a candidate or question doing so
- 44% of the registered voters polled said they believe many of the presidential campaigns have already been hacked
- 79% of these voters believe that at least some portion of campaigns have been hacked, but don't yet know it
Research Methodology
The poll garnered a +/-3.5% margin of error. Qualified participants took a 5-minute online poll, and data was collected over the course of seven days from October 10-16, 2019. Participants had to be 18+ years of age and a registered voter in their state of residence. 803 responses were collected and analyzed for this statistically significant report.
