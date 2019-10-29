Registered Voters Speak Out: Data Breaches Negatively Impact Votes and Donations, According to New Election Security Poll

"U.S. Presidential Election Day 2020 is one year out," said Armen Najarian , Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "And it is alarming that just 1 of 13 of the campaigns polling above 1 percent has taken all steps to protect their staff against spear-phishing attacks and the voting public against email-based candidate impersonation."

It was a spear-phishing attack that many believe turned the tide of the 2016 presidential election cycle when threat actors penetrated the email account of Clinton Campaign Manager, John Podesta.

Click to Tweet: @AgariInc. 2020 voter survey shows: 59% of respondents said receiving a fake/phishing email from one campaign would negatively impact their donation to other 2020 U.S. presidential election campaigns. https://bit.ly/2Pn5BBU #emailsecurity

Email security controls are crucial since more than 90% of breaches occur through email. The email channel is the preferred tool for threat actors.

Findings from the poll include:

A high level of concern among registered voters (72%) exists that foreign states will attempt to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election

90% of democrats feel this way;



55% of republicans feel this way

Receiving a fake/phishing email would prevent a majority of voters (61%) from donating to the specific campaign from which the email appeared to come

59% of respondents said receiving a fake/phishing email from one campaign would negatively impact their donation to other 2020 U.S. presidential election campaigns

Overall, 42% of registered voters said that an email hack on a campaign would make them not vote for a candidate or question doing so

44% of the registered voters polled said they believe many of the presidential campaigns have already been hacked

79% of these voters believe that at least some portion of campaigns have been hacked, but don't yet know it

For the full findings, click here.

Research Methodology

The poll garnered a +/-3.5% margin of error. Qualified participants took a 5-minute online poll, and data was collected over the course of seven days from October 10-16, 2019. Participants had to be 18+ years of age and a registered voter in their state of residence. 803 responses were collected and analyzed for this statistically significant report.

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

Media Contact

Jean Creech Avent

Sr. Director, Global Corporate Communications

Agari

+1 843-986-8229

jcreech@agari.com

SOURCE Agari

Related Links

www.agari.com

