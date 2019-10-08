Registration for 2020 National Earthquake Conference Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 2020 National Earthquake Conference (NEC2020), March 2-6, in San Diego, California. The conference will coincide with the 72nd Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI) Annual Meeting and the 2020 National Earthquake Program Managers Meeting.

The dynamic agenda will feature the first public release of results from a new earthquake scenario and risk study for the San Diego-Tijuana region. Developed by experts over the last five years, the scenario will showcase the impacts and consequences of a potential M6.9 earthquake on the Rose Canyon.

The program highlights will include findings from the M7.1 Anchorage earthquake, the M6.4 Ridgecrest earthquake, as well as the popular Seismic Design Competition featuring structural designs by students from universities around the globe.

Dr. Lucy Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society will keynote the conference with her presentation entitled, "Learning from the Big Ones." Dr. Jones is a renowned earthquake expert and serves as a research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech, a post she has held since 1984.

NEC2020 is a quadrennial event last held in 2016 in Long Beach, CA. The 2016 NEC generated worldwide focus on earthquake policy and science solutions, including the Earthquake Early Warning project and research findings regarding the southern San Andreas fault.

For hotel, registration, schedule, and sponsorship information, visit www.EarthquakeConference.org.

About NEC

The 2020 National Earthquake Conference is hosted by the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), and FEMA. The NEC provides a unique opportunity for academia, building code experts, citizens, design/build professionals, FEMA directorates, first responders, geologists, local emergency managers, insurance and reinsurance professionals, local and tribal governments, private sector interests, public information officers, state government leaders, social science practitioners, U.S. State and Territorial Earthquake Managers, USGS leadership, and volunteers to share the latest advances in earthquake science, best practices for outreach and education, building science and code advancement, and policy initiatives that improve resiliency.

About EERI

The Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI) is the leading nonprofit membership organization that connects those dedicated to reducing earthquake risk. Our multidisciplinary members include engineers, geoscientists, social scientists, architects, planners, emergency managers, academics, students, and other like-minded professionals. EERI has been bringing people and disciplines together since 1948. Learn more at www.eeri.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

