Registration for March 2022 CFP® Exam Open

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it will administer its CFP® exam from March 8-15, 2022. The registration deadline for the March CFP® exam is February 22, 2022, and discounted early bird registration is available through January 19, 2022.

The March 2022 CFP® exam will reflect an updated list of Principal Knowledge Topics. The updated list was based on the findings from CFP Board's 2021 Practice Analysis Study, the largest financial planning research project in the United States. Included in the new topics is the new Principal Knowledge Domain, Psychology of Financial Planning. This topic expands on former General Principles of Financial Planning concepts related to client and planner attitudes, values, biases and behavioral finance.

CFP Board compiled resources to help candidates better understand how the March 2022 exam will be different from prior exams. These include:

Candidates can also access a variety of other exam prep resources on CFP Board's website including a video of top preparation tips, practice exam, mentoring program, testing strategies and key factors for success—among others.

The CFP® exam is offered three times per year: March, July, and November. Historical exam statistics can be found on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage. More information on the CFP® exam, including registration and eligibility details, can be found on CFP.net/exam.

