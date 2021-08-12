Registration for November 2021 CFP® Exam Open; Pass Rate for July 2021 Exam Remains Stable at 62%

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it will administer its CFP® exam from November 2-9, 2021, and that the pass rate for the CFP® exam held in July 2021 remained stable at 62%. Separately, CFP Board announced that the number of CFP® professionals in the United States grew to more than 90,000 this past week.

The November CFP® Exam

The registration deadline for the November CFP® exam is October 19, 2021, and discounted early bird registration is available through September 7, 2021. Visit the registration site for more details. The November 2021 exam is the last chance to take the current version of the CFP® exam before the exam is updated in March 2022 to include new Principal Knowledge Topics — including the new Principal Knowledge Domain, Psychology of Financial Planning.

CFP Board will offer all candidates the option to take this administration of the CFP® exam either in person at a brick-and-mortar Prometric test center or through a remote proctoring option. Candidates who select the remote proctoring option must meet technology requirements. Additional details about the remote proctoring option can be found on this remote proctoring FAQ webpage. More information on the November CFP® exam, including registration and eligibility details, can be found on the CFP Board website.

July's CFP® Exam Results

The CFP® exam is offered three times per year: March, July, and November. During the July 2021 CFP® exam window, 2,539 candidates took the CFP® exam, with 13% of the candidates testing remotely. The pass rate for the July exam was 62%. Historical exam statistics, including those from the July 2021 exam, can be found on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.



SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

