Registration for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle Opens this Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the teams behind Chicago's premier racing portfolio announced registration information for the events that will make up the third annual Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The Distance Series connects the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run in a unique challenge that rewards participants who finish all three events in 2025 with an exclusive medal and guaranteed entry to the 2026 Chicago Marathon. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to get their names in early to ensure they can take part in the series. Registration for the Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle launches today with special discounted pricing. The four-week application period for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open on Tuesday, October 22.

"We have been humbled by the incredible support the running community has shown the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series since its inception in 2023," said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago 13.1 and Shamrock Shuffle. "We look forward to building on the success the Distance Series has already experienced as we welcome legacy athletes and first timers alike to the streets of Chicago throughout the outdoor running season next year."

2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon application

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and an internationally renowned event, will begin accepting applications for the 47th running of the event at 10 a.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 22. Registration will be conducted through a non-guaranteed entry drawing and a series of guaranteed entry applications.

Interested individuals will have until 2 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Thursday, November 21 to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry. The cost of an entry is $245 for United States residents and $255 for those residing outside of the United States.

Guaranteed entry

Individuals can qualify for an entry into the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through several guaranteed entry opportunities:

Time qualifiers who have met the event's age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event's High Performance Division.

Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

Registered participants who cancelled their 2024 entry.

Charity participants who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

Runners who completed the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series by finishing the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon.

Non-guaranteed entry drawing

Those who do not qualify for a guaranteed entry can apply for the non-guaranteed entry drawing. The event will select names from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applicants and notify applicants of their selection status on Thursday, December 12.

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Additional details about the 2025 application are available at chicagomarathon.com/apply.

2025 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 registration

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 offers a unique experience, encouraging runners to explore the neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. The 4th annual half marathon will kick off on Sunday, June 1, 2025, with a course that weaves through the historic parks and boulevards of the West Side, starting and finishing in Garfield Park. Following the race, participants and community members are encouraged to celebrate at the Race Day Festival, featuring a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations.

Registration for the 2025 event is now open. Individuals who sign up through Tuesday, October 22, 2024, have access to a special $102 entry fee in celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The entry fee will increase to $112 at 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Additional details about the 2025 event and registration information are available at chicago13point1.com.

2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle registration

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is regarded as the official kick-off to the running season and a continuation of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. On Sunday, March 23, 2025, the race will treat participants to a one-of-a-kind 8K Run (4.97 miles) through Chicago's Loop. Fitness enthusiasts not ready to tackle the 8K Run are encouraged to join The Mile event on Saturday, March 22, or the 2-Mile Walk on Sunday. All three events will start and finish in Chicago's Grant Park.

Registration for the 2025 events is now open. Individuals who sign up for the 8K Run through Tuesday, October 22, 2024, have access to a special $46 entry fee in celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. The entry fee will increase to $51 at 11:59 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Registration for the 2-Mile Walk is $41. The entry fee for The Mile event $25 and $15 for youth ages 8 to 12.

Additional details about the 2025 event and registration information are available at shamrockshuffle.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

In its 47th year on Sunday, October 12, 2025, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, more than a million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $547 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 12. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicagomarathon.com.

About the Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The fourth annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 offers runner a unique experience, bringing a world-class half marathon to the neighborhoods of Chicago's West Side. The 13.1-mile course weaves through the historic parks and boulevards of the West Side, starting and finishing in Garfield Park with scenic loops through Humboldt and Douglass Parks. A two-day Packet Pick-up will be held on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31. The weekend celebrations will culminate with the half marathon and race day festival on Sunday, June 1, 2025. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to chicago13point1.com.

About the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Long recognized as an annual rite of spring, a celebration of St. Patrick's Day and the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago, the 44th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle treats participants to a scenic 8K run through downtown Chicago and a two-mile walk along Chicago's lakefront. The 8K Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 2-Mile Walk at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Following the race participants can enjoy live music at the Post-Race Party in Grant Park. In advance of the event, the two-day Packet Pick-up will take place in Grant Park on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22. In addition to attending Packet Pick-up, participants are encouraged to join The Mile on Saturday, March 22. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to shamrockshuffle.com.

