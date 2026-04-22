Registration for the 2026 National Summit in San Diego, CA is Officially Open!

The National Summit is the largest event of the year for the Sandler Partners community—bringing together 600+ Partners, Sandler leadership, and 75+ Providers for three days of insight, collaboration, and opportunity. The event is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, connections, and strategies needed to navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape and drive business growth.

Partners, potential Partners, and sponsoring technology Providers can register today by clicking HERE.

"I had the opportunity to connect with the Sandler team, delve into the latest technologies and Partner programs, and build relationships that will help expand the services we deliver to our clients," states a West Coast Partner and 2025 attendee. "I'm coming back inspired and ready to put some of these new partnerships and ideas into action."

Shaped by Partner feedback, the Summit focuses on what matters most—delivering practical insights, relevant education, and meaningful connections. Attendees will engage in Growth, Sales, and Technology sessions, explore emerging solutions, and collaborate with peers to exchange ideas, discover new approaches, and strengthen relationships across the community.

TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS, PLEASE NOTE: Only sponsoring Providers are allowed to attend this event. Those interested in participating as a sponsor can learn more by contacting Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Vice President of Marketing at [email protected].

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 250+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

SOURCE Sandler Partners