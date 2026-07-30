Sandler Partners Doubles Down on Independence, Names Adam Press President

Over the past several years, private equity has taken a growing interest in the TSD market, and many of the largest distributors have brought on outside investors with their own priorities—integration, growth targets, and, eventually, a sale. Sandler Partners remains independently owned and operated, with no private equity ownership, outside investors, or debt—allowing the company to remain focused on putting Partners first by investing in the tools, resources, and support structures that help them sell more.

"Most of this industry is being bought. We're being built," said Alan Sandler, Founder and Managing Partner of Sandler Partners. "When a TSD takes private equity money, a clock starts, and the priorities move toward the exit—the integration, the fund's return, the next deal. Our clock has been running in one direction for 23 years: making our Partners more money. Bringing Adam in as President is what continuing to invest in that actually looks like."

What building looks like

Press will prioritize the Partner experience. His mandate is to scale the systems, support capacity, and management depth so that Sandler Partners can deliver the same quality of service at several times its current scale, without changing what Partners value about working with the firm.

"I've watched this company from the outside for a long time, and what stands out is how its growth is driven by Partners referring Partners," said Press. "It has built a culture and processes that bring unique benefits to its customers, such as Sandler Strong contracts and a large team devoted to commission processing that has identified and returned over $25 million to its Partners. My job is to make sure the company's infrastructure keeps up with its rapid growth, assuring that the next several thousand Partners get the same level of care and attention the first few hundred did."

Press brings a background in investment banking and Family Office portfolio management. He founded and operated two companies during the past 35 years. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and has advised Sandler Partners for years prior to joining the company.

Alan Sandler remains the Managing Partner and will spend more time with Partners in the field and at company events, including the annual National Summit. The company's priorities are unchanged: recruiting and supporting Partners, deepening its Provider portfolio, and preserving the independence and culture that have driven its growth.

Partner & Prospect FAQ

Q: Does this signify a strategic change in direction for Sandler Partners?

A: Sandler Partners remains independent. The addition of Adam Press only reinforces the company's existing direction with the culture and Partner-first approach that built the company unchanged.

Q: What changes for Partners as a result of this addition?

A: Partners can expect more support and resources as Sandler continues to grow, backed by the same culture, tools, and Partner-first approach they already know. Day-to-day relationships with Sandler's team remain unchanged.

Q: How can Partners connect with Adam?

A: Partners can look forward to meeting Adam at Sandler Partners events throughout the remainder of 2026 and can reach out through their Channel Director with any questions in the meantime.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of 220+ Providers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal—including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center—several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, performance, innovative solutions, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Sandler Partners

[email protected]

310-861-2295

SOURCE Sandler Partners