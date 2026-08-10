Sandler Partners Releases the 2026 National Summit Agenda

The agenda features three session tracks covering Sales, Growth, and Tech topics throughout the two days of education. From the latest emerging technologies, to leading solutions across Customer Experience (CX) & AI, Cloud modernization, & Managed IT Services, to sales insights from Partner and Client perspectives, the agenda has been developed entirely based on Partner feedback to give Partners the insights they need most.

"Attending the Sandler Partners Summit has been an incredible experience — full of insight, innovation, and inspiration," said a West Coast Partner. "I'm learning about the latest technologies and solutions that are shaping how we support and grow our clients' businesses as well as our own! Events like this remind me of the importance of staying curious, adaptable, and open to change."

With 65+ leading Providers on hand, the National Summit gives Partners direct access to the education and expertise they need to grow their business and better support their clients.

Those interested in exploring the agenda and registering to attend can do so by clicking HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: Only sponsoring Providers are allowed to attend this event; those interested in participating as a sponsor can learn more by contacting Tina S. Dyksterhouse, Vice President of Marketing, at [email protected].

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners helps empower its network of leading independent Sales Partners to deliver a comprehensive range of technology solutions to organizations worldwide, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), and Continuity. Its community-focused approach enables Partners to identify the right solutions for customers quickly and objectively from a diverse portfolio of 220+ Providers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to an innovative suite of sales tools within the Sandler Portal—including SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center—several of which are AI-powered, all backed by a robust support network, dedicated Sales Engineering expertise, and rich marketing resources. Together, these tools and resources empower Partners to focus on what they do best: delivering quality, value, performance, innovative solutions, unmatched expertise, and exceptional service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partners community also benefit from the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a dedicated team committed to ensuring commissions are accurately identified, tracked, and paid. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

Sandler Partners – Media Contact

Tina S. Dyksterhouse

[email protected]

310-861-2295

SOURCE Sandler Partners