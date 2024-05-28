Registration for the American Council of the Blind's 2024 Convention is Open

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is excited to announce that registration for this year's National Conference and Convention is now open through June 17th. ACB's Convention is a hybrid event, with the in-person portion taking place July 5th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel in Jacksonville, FL.

ACB's National Conference and Convention connects individuals who are blind, low vision, and allies of this community through programming that educates on recent developments in accessibility, ways to advocate for improved quality of life, and activities coordinated by ACB members. Exhibitors selling technologies, products, and services to the blindness and low vision community are available onsite and online in the Exhibit Hall, and tours designed to explore and experience the Jacksonville area occur daily.

Held in a hybrid format for the third consecutive year, those who participate in ACB's national conference and convention have a variety of ways to enjoy programming, from dynamic in-person presentations, to interactive Zoom meetings for registered participants, over the ACB Media skill on Alexa-enabled devices, and through streaming on the ACB Media network. Continuing education units (CEUs) and other professional development opportunities are also available.

Interested in attending? Registration is now open to the general public! There are two ways to register: online at www.members.acb.org or via telephone by calling (651) 428-5059. Registration is $60 for those who are not members of ACB; members pay $45. If you are not a member, you can join ACB as a member at large for $10. To become a member, visit the ACB Members site and click "Join ACB," or call (612) 332-3242.

Join us at the 2024 convention for an exciting week of programming, exhibitions, tours, and more! Learn more at www.ACBConvention.org.

ACB is thankful for JPMorgan Chase & Company's generous Diamond sponsorship of announcements related to the 2024 National Conference and Convention.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With over 60 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

