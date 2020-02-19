Registration For The Fourth Annual Broccoli City Weekend Conference (#broccolicon2020) May 7-8th Now Open

Broccoli City Kicks Off Festival Weekend With Annual Two-Day Conference May 7 - May 8, 2020 At The National Union Building

News provided by

Broccoli City

Feb 19, 2020, 13:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broccoli City, a leading social enterprise committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities, announced today, the return of #BroccoliCon, its annual two-day conference on May 7th and 8th in Washington, D.C.

For the second year in a row, The National Union Building will serve as the hub where 500+ of the world's most influential leaders will gather to explore the power and potential of collaboration through the theme "You Can't "B" What You Can't "C"" by asking the fundamental question: How can millennials, when equipped with the same tools, resources and access as older generations, contribute to more sustainable and resilient urban communities?

Through a strategically curated program of 50+ workshops, panels, chats, demonstrations, and networking events, BroccoliCon will engage participants in a dynamic exchange of ideas, solutions and resources to drive local impact on a global scale. Attendees will be able to design their own conference experience, choosing sessions from seven tracks:

  • Storytelling, Content Creation And Marketing
  • Entrepreneurship + Startups
  • Financial Education
  • Inclusive Technology and Design
  • Leadership and Professional Development
  • Community Development
  • Impact Investing

This year's speakers include: Terrence J, Actor/Host; Damarius Bilbo, NFL Sports Agent; Sekou Kaalund, JPMorgan Chase Bank; Kezia Williams, The Black upStart; Angela Rogers, Rogers Law Group; Shawn Gee, Live Nation Urban; Michael Arceneaux, Author; DJ QuickSilva and more to be announced.

#BroccoliCon2020 sponsors include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Advancing Black Pathways, FWD, Crown Royal and many more.

For more information on Broccoli City and to register, please visit BCFestival.com. For live updates and to join the conversation, follow #BroccoliCon on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12811072

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Broccoli City

Also from this source

Broccoli City Reveals 2020 Festival Lineup and Announces Its...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Registration For The Fourth Annual Broccoli City Weekend Conference (#broccolicon2020) May 7-8th Now Open

News provided by

Broccoli City

Feb 19, 2020, 13:05 ET