Registration for the Roadshow at DeviceChina 2019 is Now Open

As the premier event focusing on the development of the medical device industry, DeviceChina (DC) advocates an active healthy industrial ecosystem, provides an event to exchange ideas on cutting-edge industrial trends and enables a professional communication platform for fostering successful device development strategies. Since the inaugural event in 2011, the summit has been held successfully for the past eight years. Well-known to medical device inventors, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and executives from both China and overseas, DeviceChina has earned a strong reputation within the industry.

DeviceChina 2019 (DC2019) will be co-organized by BioBAY and China Association for Medical Devices Industry (CAMDI). This year, some latest news and developments in the medical device industry in China will be announced and discussed. Hot topics like changes of governmental policies, innovative equipment design, new materials from research discovery, clinical challenges, artificial intelligence in medical, in vitro diagnosis, fund-raising/investment/merger/acquisition of medical device companies, and others will be part of the focus. Furthermore, some central ministry officials will be invited to share their macro interpretation of national policies and trends. Plus, elites from leading enterprises will exchange their cutting-edge knowledge and experience for new cooperation opportunities throughout the entire event. DeviceChina 2019 is getting ready to welcome all honorable guests and visitors this September in SuZhou, China.

Project Registration for the Roadshow Event is Now Open

The Roadshow event is an important part of DeviceChina, aiming to build platforms for high-end talents, technical incubators and financial capital from domestic and foreign companies. Many outstanding and innovative projects pop up at the event each year. As the scale of the event grows gradually, more and more people from the medical device industry are interested. Last year (DC2018), over 100 projects registered for the Roadshow, which built a new record. After strict selection from the DC2018 professional committee, only 12 outstanding national and international projects earned the chance to present on the show. More than 500 investors attended the event, and many of them built great connections with those project leaders during and after the show. According to the follow-up record, all 12 companies have raised potential investment of 80 million yuan in total.

Registration for the DC2019 Roadshow event has officially opened, and is calling for projects which meet the following criteria:

Projects must comply with relevant national laws, regulations and policies, and not infringe on the intellectual property or other legitimate rights and interests of others. All individuals, teams and enterprises should be responsible for the authenticity and accuracy of information provided to the committee. Any product that will be presented must have been officially registered in China ; Domestic projects and f oreign projects which have plans to land in China are all welcome; All projects should provide clear fund-raising plans; Any product involved needs to be innovative, with social and market value; By registration, the permission of online live broadcast of the project will be taken as default.

For registration, please visit: http://www.ylqxcxz.com/roadshowapply_en.html

Highlights in DeviceChina 2018

­More than 2,000 people from the medical device industry attended DeviceChina 2018 (DC2018) last year. Some of the global industrial leaders presented as keynote speakers, such as Mr. Rui Liu, the health expert from the World Bank Group Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice Development Bureau; Mr. Senyong Lin, Director of Shanghai Food and Drug Administration Medical Devices Division; and Dr. Wei Li, Director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases Department of Medical Statistics. Also, experts and scholars from well-known companies and organizations such as Medtronic, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, MicroPort, GlobalMD, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Shanghai Changhai Hospital, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital were invited to share their vision of new policies and general development trend of the medical device industry in China. During the same gathering period, DeviceChina 2018 (DC2018) was integrated with other series of events. A competition called "2018 China Medical Device Design and Startups Competition (CMDDSC 2018)", was hosted by the Social Development Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology and China Biotechnology Development Center. Moreover, there was the "2018 China International Medical Fair", the only sub-fair of the MEDICALLiance in China. This fusion of "Competition, Exhibition and Forum" created a new term: the "Global Device Week (GDW)". In 2018, the GDW successfully established an international communication and cooperation platform for people from in and outside the medical device industry. Collections of practitioners from all key departments of the industrial chain, promoted a dynamic and innovative ecosystem of the industry.

About the BioBAY

As the organizer of the Device China 2019, the BioBAY endeavors to provide a world-class bio-industry ecosystem following its ideal of "Concentration, Collaboration, Creativity", during the past decade of development. Currently, more than 460 companies have settled in the Park, with around 10,000 professional biomedical employees and 66 top national talents, forming a cluster of characteristic industries focusing on new drug development, medical devices, and biotechnology. In the field of medical devices, 10 products from nine different medical device companies in BioBAY have entered the "green channel" of national medical device innovative product approving process, which account for 50% of the total amount in Suzhou and 30% of the entire Jiangsu Province. For Type III high-end implants, companies from the Park have obtained 60 product registration certificates and 21 product production licenses. With continuous increase of R&D investment, accelerated clinical trial process and launch of new products, companies in BioBAY expect a gradual and sustainable growth in their economic benefits. The biomedical industry will see a bloom in a few years.

