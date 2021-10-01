Registration for the webinar "Winning the 2021 Holiday Shopping with Livestream Shopping" is open now

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- buywith is joining forces with retail industry leaders to share the insights that can set the brands and retailers off to a good start with Livestream shopping for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and last-minute holiday shopping.

The webinar "Winning the 2021 Holiday Season with Livestream Shopping", that will take place on Wednesday, October 6, and feature the panelists:

John Ehrnst , a retail executive, ex CEO Americas at Daniel Wellington, and EVP, Head of Sales and Operations USA at H&M, will talk about Livestream shopping as a part of the growth strategy for brands and retailers.

a retail executive, ex CEO Americas at Daniel Wellington, and EVP, Head of Sales and Operations at H&M, will talk about Livestream shopping as a part of the growth strategy for brands and retailers. Ken Fenyo , President, Research & Advisory at Coresight Research, will review the global trends of Livestream shopping.

President, Research & Advisory at Coresight Research, will review the global trends of Livestream shopping. Ross Yellowlees , VP Business Development at Viral Nation, the leading global agency specializing in influencer marketing and talent representation, will talk about best practices of collaborating with influencers that can help maximize the campaign's ROI.

VP Business Development at Viral Nation, the leading global agency specializing in influencer marketing and talent representation, will talk about best practices of collaborating with influencers that can help maximize the campaign's ROI. James D'Adamo , Head of Sales at buywith and previously, Group Advertising Director of Fashion & Luxury at Hearst Magazines, will talk about Livestream shopping campaigns designed and optimized for success.

Head of Sales at buywith and previously, Group Advertising Director of Fashion & Luxury at Hearst Magazines, will talk about Livestream shopping campaigns designed and optimized for success. Adi Ronen Almagor , CEO & Co-Founder at buywith. A leading expert in the Livestream Shopping space, Adi will deliver a keynote on buywith's Livestream shopping journey with the top global beauty and fashion brands and share the exclusive insights acquired from this experience.

Click here to register for the webinar.

James D'Adamo said, 'We look forward to sharing the lessons we've learned from working with the leading global brands and retailers in the last three years to help you make the most out of the 2021 shopping season."

John Ehrnst added, "Livestream shopping that promotes conversion is key for the upcoming Holiday season."

Ken Fenyo noted, "Livestream shopping will emerge as a key channel for retailers and brands to engage their shoppers and drive sales this holiday season. Based on Coresight Research analysis, Livestream shopping should reach $6 billion in sales in the US this year and over $25 billion by 2023."

Adi Ronen said, "As more brands and retailers are reaching to buywith looking for the best Livestream Shopping technology, it's clear that retailers need to activate live shopping sessions during the hot holiday season to stay relevant and attractive."

Ross Yellowlees said, "Utilizing influencers through Livestream shopping is a massive opportunity to connect directly with an engaged and trusted consumer base and drive sales during the holiday period. Livestream shopping has been tremendous in China, and the success seen is sure to translate to all markets in 2021 and beyond."

About buywith

buywith is a platform for retailers and brands, influencers, and celebrities to host Livestream shopping events with their followers on brands' websites through patent-pending technology, enabling the unique "shop with me" experience. buywith, unlike other Livestream shopping solutions, doesn't require an app download, a complicated code integration, or expensive studio production and is built for scale. buywith is working with world-class brands in the fashion and beauty industries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East and is backed by private investors and VCs from Europe and the US.

For more information, please contact Ms. Liel Anisenko at [email protected]

SOURCE buywith

Related Links

https://www.buywith.com/

