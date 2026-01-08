Registration Is Now Open for NHS Concept to Commerce, the Retail Industry's Premier Product Discovery & Sourcing Event

NHS Concept to Commerce, a Brand New Show Designed to Connect Partners, Insights, and Products In the Retail Industry Is Hosted in Las Vegas March 31–April 2, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for NHS Concept to Commerce 2026 , a new strategic event designed to help retailers, manufacturers, inventors, private label teams, and sourcing professionals move products from idea to market faster, smarter, and more profitably.

Registration is now open for NHS Concept to Commerce 2026, a new strategic event designed to help retailers, manufacturers, inventors, private label teams, and sourcing professionals move products from idea to market faster, smarter, and more profitably.

Taking place March 31 through April 2, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, with the International Exhibitor Summit on March 30, NHS Concept to Commerce brings together the full retail ecosystem under one roof connecting buyers, brands, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs with opportunities to discover trending products, source global partners, develop private brands, and make business deals on the trade show floor, all at one event.

Built for today's margin-driven retail environment and fast shelf ecosystem, NHS Concept to Commerce delivers:

Tailored Product Discovery: Explore thousands of new and established products across categories in dedicated exhibit hubs, including an expanded Inventor Pavilion, Brand Showcase, and Global Manufacturing & Private Label Pavilion.

Explore thousands of new and established products across categories in dedicated exhibit hubs, including an expanded Inventor Pavilion, Brand Showcase, and Global Manufacturing & Private Label Pavilion. Smarter, Global Sourcing: Meet vetted factories and private label partners from around the world all in one place, without the cost and time of international travel.

Meet vetted factories and private label partners from around the world all in one place, without the cost and time of international travel. Actionable Insights & Education: Attend educational sessions, trend insights, and expert roundtables focused on consumer behavior, go-to-market strategies, sourcing, and private brand development.

Attend educational sessions, trend insights, and expert roundtables focused on consumer behavior, go-to-market strategies, sourcing, and private brand development. Product Journey Experience: An immersive experience where you can sketch a product, and leverage technologies and AI tools to make the product shelf ready in an instant.

An immersive experience where you can sketch a product, and leverage technologies and AI tools to make the product shelf ready in an instant. Expert Talks Conference: Thought-leading sessions and panels with top retail executives, brand founders, and industry experts offering actionable insights on consumer trends, sourcing strategies, and go-to-market approaches. (Conference badge required to attend Day 1 and Day 2).

Thought-leading sessions and panels with top retail executives, brand founders, and industry experts offering actionable insights on consumer trends, sourcing strategies, and go-to-market approaches. (Conference badge required to attend Day 1 and Day 2). International Exhibitor Summit (Day 0): International exhibitors gather for strategic insights on how to best support American retailers, wholesalers, distributors & manufacturers while growing their business.

International exhibitors gather for strategic insights on how to best support American retailers, wholesalers, distributors & manufacturers while growing their business. Meetings & Recommendations Zone: Curated matches that pair private label teams and decision-makers with aligned manufacturers and inventors.

Curated matches that pair private label teams and decision-makers with aligned manufacturers and inventors. Innovation Zones: Featuring the latest in factory automation, sustainable production, and capabilities.

Featuring the latest in factory automation, sustainable production, and capabilities. Hosted Attendee Program: Travel and hotel support for qualified VIP attendees to remove barriers and increase access.

Travel and hotel support for qualified VIP attendees to remove barriers and increase access. NHS Concept to Commerce Networking Party at Atomic Golf (March 31): An energetic evening of networking, food and drinks, and interactive golf games in an unforgettable, immersive setting just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Party ticket required)

"NHS Concept to Commerce is built around how retail actually works today," said Hector Morfin Chong, Event Director. "We invite retailers, brands, inventors, and sourcing partners to join us in Las Vegas from March 31-April 2 to discover new products, connect with global manufacturers, and find smarter, faster paths from concept to commerce."

Register today to secure early bird pricing before rates increase on February 3: www.nhsconcepttocommerce.com

About NHS Concept to Commerce: NHS Concept to Commerce is a premier event connecting retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors with inventors, private label partners, and global factories—streamlining product discovery, supplier sourcing, and speed to market. Find products, source suppliers, and build brands—smarter, faster, and more profitably. Launched in 2026. For more information, visit: www.nhsconcepttocommerce.com

About RX: RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com .

About RELX: RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

General Inquiries: [email protected], (888) 425-9377

Press Inquiries Only: Kathryn Emery, [email protected], (888) 425-9377

SOURCE NHS Concept to Commerce