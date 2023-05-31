Registration is Now Open for the 2023 CGI Integrated Care Conference
31 May, 2023, 09:01 ET
An integrated care conference for multidisciplinary healthcare professionals hosted by Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies.
TEMPE, Ariz., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opens today for the 2023 CGI Integrated Care Conference taking place October 9-11, 2023, at the Gila River Resorts – Wild Horse Pass & Conference Center in Chandler, Arizona. The theme for the 2023 CGI Integrated Care Conference, hosted by Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI), is Opportunity in Crisis - Using Adverse Pandemic Experiences to Drive Healthcare Improvement. Early bird registration discounts are available until June 30, 2023. Guests can learn more about the conference and register at https://cgi.edu/conference/.
The 2023 Integrated Care Conference is designed for multidisciplinary healthcare professionals, leaders, researchers, clinicians, community health workers, caregivers, and other stakeholders engaged in healthcare design, delivery, and improvement. From vulnerable populations to policy and payment reform - the CGI community drives for better outcomes. The conference is anticipated to have 300 attendees from the US and globally.
Who should attend:
- Doctors of Behavioral Health (DBHs)
- DBH students and students in healthcare-related fields
- Faculty and subject matter experts
- Integrated care researchers & emerging professionals
- Mental health & social work professionals
- Community health workers
- Nursing professionals
- Physicians and specialists
- Administrative and executive leaders
- Care managers
- Public health professionals
- Health policy advocates
- Patient health & wellness advocates
- Quality improvement professionals
Sponsorship opportunities are also available at this time. Sponsors of the conference can increase their brand awareness with attendees through sponsorship packages. To explore sponsorship options for the 2023 Integrated Care Conference, visit https://cgi.edu/conference/.
About Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI)
Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies is a nonprofit, DEAC accredited, online post-graduate institution of higher learning offering post-graduate education and training in the field of integrated behavioral healthcare. CGI is focused on meeting the healthcare industry's need for a highly-skilled workforce to support an integrated approach to addressing patients' needs.
