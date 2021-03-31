Registration Is Now Open For World's Largest Hydroelectric Power Event

SHELTON, Conn., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of hydro and dams professionals for three days of unparalleled education, networking opportunities, innovative solutions, and training opportunities at HYDROVISION International. This largest hydroelectric power event in the world is produced by Clarion Energy and takes place July 27-29, 2021, at the Spokane Convention Center in Washington State, USA. Registration is now open at www.hydroevent.com.

"After extensive research and conversations throughout the industry, our community and customers are ready to get back to face-to-face events," said Leah Steinhardt, Hydro Portfolio Director, Clarion Energy. "This premier three-day global event is a necessity to the hydro and dams market, and we are pleased to congregate once again to serve the industry solutions on navigating the shifts in the energy space as well as current and future issues within the hydroelectric power market."

HYDROVISION International boasts nearly 10 networking events throughout the show, bringing together hydro professionals across dozens of countries from utilities, small hydro, pumped storage, conventional hydropower, government agencies, industry associations, vendors and suppliers, regulators, original equipment manufacturers and engineering, procurement and construction firms. Events include the Dam Good Networking Party, multiple receptions, round tables featuring niche topic-led conversations and the annual Woman with Hydro Vision luncheon, which promotes inclusion in the industry highlighting women engineers. View all networking opportunities at www.hydroevent.com/networking.

The 60+ session conference program covers topics around Operations and Maintenance, Civil Works and Dam Safety, Policies and Regulations, Equipment and Technology, Market Trends and Asset Strategies, and more taught by industry thought leaders and trail blazers. In addition to the conference program, which offers a certificate of completion that can be used to apply for PDH credits, HYDROVISION also offers the Waterpower Hydro Basics Course for those new to the industry or looking for a refresher of an overview of all things hydro, as well as technical tours getting attendees up close and personal with the operations of dam and plants. See full program at www.hydroevent.com/education.

With hundreds of exhibitors on the show floor with solutions for operations and maintenance, plant efficiency, energy storage, cutting-edge technology, engineering services, hydro equipment and more, HYDROVISION strives to inspire innovation and excellence throughout the hydro industry. Check out a full list of exhibitors at www.hydroevent.com/exhibition.

Also, new this year, HYDROVISION International is offering a digital conference pass for those who have not previously been able to reap the benefits of the traditional live event due to budgets and now potential international travel restrictions.

"We hold strong to our values and they evolve around our hydro community as a whole. The best thing that came out of the past year is now being able to offer a digital component of our in-person global event so that all levels and geographies of the industry can experience the connection, support, education, training, leadership and inspiration that HYDROVISION International embodies," Steinhardt added. To learn more and to register for HYDROVISION International, visit www.hydroevent.com.

