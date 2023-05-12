Registration is Open for a Statewide Conference in Support of Family Caregivers

A "Caregiver Simulation" offers opportunity to experience day-to-day life as a caregiver.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for The New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition's (NYSCRC) statewide conference, Building Up Respite in Your Community, to be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica, NY, July 20 and 21, 2023. Attendees will explore ways of developing respite capacity through volunteerism and education.

The conference opens with a "Caregiver Simulation" where participants will have tasks, dilemmas, and opportunities to navigate. "This experience develops empathy for caregivers, care receivers, and agencies who are involved along the way," says Doris Green, NYSCRC director and member of NY Governor Hochul's Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee. "The simulation creates a way of better understanding caregivers, so that we may more effectively support and empower them."

The full-day conference (July 21) features NYS Office for the Aging Director, Greg Olsen, and Federal Administration for Community Living Project Officer, Lori Stalbaum. Respite innovator Daphne Johnston will deliver the keynote address. Johnston helped develop a ministry volunteer model in Montgomery, Alabama, supporting families living with dementia and galvanizing a community to change the culture around living with a dementia or Alzheimer's diagnosis.

The remainder of the day involves panel discussions, action planning, and the opportunity to visit with exhibitors, including the AmeriCorps Senior Demonstration Program (SDP). SDP is a $3.1 million workforce initiative and is currently looking to recruit volunteer stations and volunteers 55 and older in six NYS counties. This type of program is needed, as the lack of support for caregivers is compounded by a significant workforce shortage that disproportionately impacts people who need direct care services.

To register for the state conference or to become a sponsor/exhibitor, please visit nyscrc.org/2023conference, or call 585-287-6393. Attendance for faith communities and potential volunteers is free.

NYSCRC, managed by Lifespan of Greater Rochester, is a partnership of dedicated organizations and individuals committed to supporting the millions of our state's family caregivers.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester is a regional nonprofit organization providing information, guidance, and more than 30 services for older adults and caregivers.

www.lifespanrochester.org

www.nyscrc.org

SOURCE Lifespan of Greater Rochester