Registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment Conference, February 11-12, 2020

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for the EnerCom Dallas energy investment conference, which is coming to The Tower Club February 11-12 in downtown Dallas.

EnerCom Dallas is a financial conference that allows institutional investors an early 2020 opportunity to hear and meet CEOs from leading independent E&Ps, including some of the industry's leading Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica and Canadian producers and the oilfield service companies supporting them, discuss plans to drive development, fund operations and return value to shareholders in 2020.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open

Buyside professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event through the conference website.

2019 proved to be a year where the energy industry continued to adapt, have constructive dialogues with capital parties and find ways to generate returns for investors. Companies are focused on improving their operations and having a relentless drive to continually be better stewards of their assets and the capital.

"EnerCom Dallas will give the buyside community an early opportunity to hear the leading independent oil and gas producers and service companies present their plans for 2020," said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. "Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns. EnerCom will look to help facilitate this dialogue at our Dallas conference ahead of the proxy season."

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. The conference offers healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees and presenters.

EnerCom Dallas is in its fourth year. Last year's EnerCom Dallas conference featured hundreds of investment community and oil and gas industry attendees.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2020.

Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2020

Conference Location: Tower Club Dallas, 1601 Elm Street, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75201

Public and Private Company Presenters: EnerCom Dallas will feature both public and private companies headquartered in Canada and the U.S. with operations across the most active and prolific oil and gas regions and the globe.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional and hedge fund investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, trust officers, high net worth investors, commercial energy bankers and other energy industry professionals will gather in Dallas for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue.

History: EnerCom, Inc. hosted its original energy-focused investment conference, The Oil & Gas Conference®, in 1996 in Denver. 2020 marks EnerCom's 25th annual Denver oil and gas financial conference. Since its founding, EnerCom has hosted more than 50 successful oil and gas investment conferences in Denver, London, Dallas, Boston and San Francisco.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

EnerCom's upcoming oil and gas investment conferences include:

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

