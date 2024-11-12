Registration Is Open for the AFP FP&A Forum in Austin

The in-person event, taking place March 17-19, 2025, will offer actionable insights to help FP&A teams maximize impact.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) will convene leading FP&A professionals for the AFP FP&A Forum, taking place in Austin, March 17-19, 2025. Over three days, FP&A professionals will participate in intimate roundtables with practitioner peers, gain actionable insights from interactive sessions, and hear from thought leaders in two inspirational keynotes.

Paul Epstein, a former NFL and NBA executive and two-time bestselling author, will deliver the Opening Keynote. He will share a proven process to avoid pitfalls and move forward with confidence in your Most Valuable Decisions, while leaving attendees with an actionable playbook to WIN MONDAY and beyond.

Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, MD, MPH, Harvard physician and author of "The Five Resets," will deliver the Closing Keynote. She will offer practical strategies for effectively managing and mitigating stress and burnout.

The AFP FP&A Forum features three tracks with 18+ sessions, including:

Cost Optimization: Strategies for Sustainable Growth: This session provides examples of how Verizon, one of the largest and most complex companies, is delving into innovative strategies and best practices for reducing expenses while maintaining or improving quality and efficiency.

This session provides examples of how Verizon, one of the largest and most complex companies, is delving into innovative strategies and best practices for reducing expenses while maintaining or improving quality and efficiency. Partners, Projects and Practices to Build High-Performing Teams Across Organizational Lines: This session provides insights into communication, project management, service level agreements, technology and collaboration with partners — all of which are essential to impactful collaboration.

This session provides insights into communication, project management, service level agreements, technology and collaboration with partners — all of which are essential to impactful collaboration. Real-World Applications of AI in FP&A: Four leading FP&A practitioners detail the transformative effects AI has had on their workflows, showcasing how AI has driven improvements in forecasting accuracy, reduced manual data manipulation and transformation, and automated reporting across business units.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, continuous learning is critical for FP&A professionals to drive impactful results within their organizations," said Jim Kaitz, President and CEO of AFP. "At the AFP FP&A Forum, FP&A professionals can discover real-world solutions to their pain points and join insightful discussions with their peers."

Register for the AFP FP&A Forum by January 15 to save $200.

Please direct all press inquiries to Melissa Rawak, Managing Director, at [email protected].

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for close to 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals