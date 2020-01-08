Registration is Open for the Top Technology and Infrastructure Event of the Year

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has opened registration for its largest event of the year—the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition to be held in Tampa, FL, at the Tampa Convention Center on 9-13 February 2020.

Through innovative presentations and seminars prepared by thought leaders and industry influencers, must-see keynote presentations and an expansive Exhibit Hall featuring the latest technology services and products from top ICT companies, attendees will gain insights needed to succeed in the ever-changing technology landscape.

The conference program consists of nine Pre-Conference Seminars available Sunday, 9 February through Monday, 10 February and more than 30 Conference Sessions beginning Tuesday, 11 February through Thursday, 13 February. With Concurrent Sessions available on both Tuesday and Wednesday this year, there will be more opportunities to design your own conference experience based on individual interests and career needs than ever before.

Presentations will cover critical topics that are shaping the ever-changing ICT landscape, including:

New & Emerging Applications such as 5G

Smart Cities / Intelligent Buildings

Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Centers

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Audiovisual

Wireless and Distributed Antennae Systems (DAS)

Optical Fiber & Passive Optical Networks (PON)

ICT Professional Development

And more

In addition to highly informative educational sessions with real-world applicability, the BICSI Winter Conference will feature a world-class exhibition teeming with more than 150 of the industry's top names in the business. Here, professionals will network with representatives from companies from around the world while learning about the newest ICT solutions both on the floor and on stage at the BICSI Theater, which will feature What's New, What's It Do? product presentations on the latest products and services. New to the winter show floor this year will be the lively Technology Showcase and the all-new PoE Lighting Pavilion, an impressive area dedicated to exhibitors that thrive on the business of delivering data and power over a single Ethernet cable.

Unique to the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition is the fast-paced Cabling Skills Challenge competition where BICSI Installers and Technicians compete for the title of 2020 BICSI Installer of the Year and $5,000. Additionally, BICSI will honor ICT professionals committed to advancing the industry at the 2020 BICSI Annual Awards Banquet, a night of industry recognition, dinner and entertainment.

Full registration for the 2020 BICSI Winter Conference includes all conference materials; admittance to conference sessions (general and concurrent), exhibitions and receptions including the 2020 Cabling Skills Challenge; a continental breakfast and lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday; and admittance to the Annual Awards Banquet on Wednesday evening. Special early bird registration rates are available through 10 January 2020, offering a savings of $100 or more.

Additional training opportunities, such as Training Classes and Pre-Conference Seminars, are available at an additional cost. These added training options provide extra opportunities to earn Continuing Education Credits (CECs), in addition to CECs earned from conference attendance.

Discounted hotel rates are available to BICSI conference attendees through 10 January 2020 at four hotels situated near the Tampa Convention Center.

Visit bicsi.org/winter for registration, hotel information and all the latest updates.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

