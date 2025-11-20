Registration Launches for 2026 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference and Expo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today announced that registration is officially open for the 2026 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo, taking place April 27–29, 2026, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For nearly 40 years, the U.S. chemical industry has driven continuous improvement in health, safety, and security performance through Responsible Care®, while advancing sustainability innovations that help reduce emissions, conserve resources, and enable a circular economy. This annual conference brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to advance these principles and explore solutions to today's most pressing challenges.

"Responsible Care® and sustainability are at the heart of our industry's commitment to creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world," said Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care at ACC. "This conference is an opportunity for leaders across the value chain to collaborate on innovative solutions and demonstrate how chemistry is essential to addressing global challenges."

The three-day conference provides industry professionals with the tools, resources, and insights to help advance operational and environmental performance. With sessions on topics ranging from water resilience in the chemical industry to elevating safety and sustainability performance across the supply chain, the conference is designed to deepen understanding and drive action on Responsible Care® and sustainability.

Click here to register for the event .

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.

SOURCE American Chemistry Council