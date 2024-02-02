Registration Now for the 2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 22-23, 2024)

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 22:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its 8th year, the popular MedDev eMarketing Summit is back next May 2024 in beautiful San Diego! This is a one-of-a-kind 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership storytelling Summit for medical device industry professionals, who are sharing their stories and strategies on how they have transformed their campaigns post-pandemic and overcame their digital marketing and customer engagement challenges in an ever-evolving industry.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join 150+ leading medical device digital marketing professionals in a fun, interactive environment next May.

2024's Summit will share leading industry takeaways on digital strategy leadership, strategy pivoting, digital disruption, B2B, B2C, content supply, big data/segmentation, AI/AR/VR, customer experience, patient activation, omnichannel, social strategy, mobile engagement and much more.

Advance your ENTIRE TEAM with up to two years' worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just two days!

If you are involved in medical device marketing, product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this event. Register today!

At MedDev 2024 we will be discussing:

  • Phygital (Digital + Physical) Marketing in Medical Devices
  • Digital Health: Evolving from the Wild West to Established Medical Practice?
  • Influence, Authenticity & Community: How do we find and Activate Target Consumers?
  • Innovating Voice of Customer to Drive Revenue
  • Embracing Social Marketing as a Steep Learning Curve
  • Creating Breakthrough Content: Exploring Effective Strategies and Lessons Learned in the Digital Era
  • The Agility Advantage: Accelerating Time-To-Market with Agile Marketing Strategies
  • Creating a Productive Patient-Care Team Relationship
  • Landing Pages: A galaxy of planetary delights
  • Overcoming the Traditional Sales/Marketing Divide
  • Value Apps: Shifting the Discussion from Price to Value?
  • Customer Attainment & Growth: Alignment of Sales, Marketing and Digital Strategies
  • Are you Targeting the Right Customer? Who has the Power?
  • The Future of Generative AI in Medical Device Marketing
  • Harnessing the Power of the EHR to Accelerate Physician Engagement and Patient Acquisition
  • Building a Modern OTC Brand Outside of Mass Retail
  • Analytics: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
  • Focusing on the Unmet Need of Patients & Providers

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yhz59

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Industry Report 2024: Weapon Systems with Witness Highest Growth Driven by Interoperability - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Industry Report 2024: Weapon Systems with Witness Highest Growth Driven by Interoperability - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The "Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to...
Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Innovative Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Innovative Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The "Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.