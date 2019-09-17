Registration now open for 2020 Washington Auto Show's Public Policy and Media Days

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Registration is now open for the 2020 Washington Auto Show's MobilityTalks International policy conference and the show's Industry Media Day. The events will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 22 and 23, 2020, ahead of the Auto Show's public opening on January 24. Those interested in registering may do so at this link.

The 2020 MobilityTalks conference will focus on a range of topics related to inter-connected vehicles and rapid urbanization, both domestically and in countries around the world. Policymakers from dozens of nations around the world, plus executives from major automotive and technology companies, will gather to discuss the latest developments in transportation infrastructure development and regulation.

"As cities continue to grow, and more countries around the world expand technological access to more people, there's a lot of different philosophies around the ways that automobiles fit into the future of transportation," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "MobilityTalks is a unique forum centered at the intersection of automotive regulation and technology development, and this year's event will provide guests with the chance to meet with and learn from the leaders who will shape the future of global transportation."

Industry Media Day will be held on January 23, 2020, and will feature keynote addresses from automotive industry executives, domestic regulatory agency heads, and much more. It will also be the first chance for media members to experience the full 2020 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, which will display more than 600 new cars from over 35 different manufacturers.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show has become a nexus for meetings related to public policy initiatives and the auto industry. In 2019, meetings held in conjunction with MobilityTalks and/or the show included the United Nations World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP 29), the SAE International Government and Industry Meeting, The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators' (AAMVA) Autonomous Vehicles Roundtable, Autos 2050, the ITS America Conference, the General Services Administration FedFleet Expo, and meetings by the National Science Foundation and the National Safety Council, among others.

To register for MobilityTalks, please click here: https://show.jspargo.com/wanada20/reg/.

For more information on MobilityTalks and The Washington, D.C. Auto Show please visit: www.washingtonautoshow.com.

