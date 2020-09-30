Registration Now Open for Arizona's First Ever Online Virtual Expo for Senior and Caregivers

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Senior Service Expo has opened its virtual doors for the public to register today. People can sign up at www.seniorserviceexpo.com, and for the first 1000 people, attendance for the 100% online livestreamed event is FREE.

"This is the perfect event for seniors and caregivers who are sick of being stuck at home," said Benjamin Freedman, Expo Production Manager, "In a time when many other senior events have been cancelled, this is a wonderful opportunity come together, learn, have fun, and win prizes, all without leaving the comfort of your home."

The Expo features two full days of livestreamed sessions on topics such as healthcare, senior living, financial and legal services, medical equipment, real estate topics, and much, much more. Prizes and giveaways will be plentiful, including a FREE iPad and Amazon Gift Cards being drawn every hour.

The Expo is supported by a wonderful list of sponsors and partners, including Endeavor Senior In-Home Care, Staff On-Site, Caring.com, Banner Health, The Summit at Sunland Springs, and many, many more. Come and be dazzled by what these wonderful companies have to offer, and get questions answered in real-time… using just your laptop or iPad.

Registrations for the event are limited, but the Expo has made available FREE registrations for the first 1000 people. To register, please visit www.seniorserviceexpo.com, and click on the registration button.

