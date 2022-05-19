Registration Now Open for ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain education, transformation, innovation and leadership, today announced that registration is now open for the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference. This premier supply chain event will be presented both online and in-person on September 18-20, 2022 in Chicago.

The ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference offers outstanding educational sessions, exhibits and networking opportunities for supply chain professionals. Attendees are invited to celebrate together at the presentation of the ASCM Awards of Excellence. Virtual attendees have access to keynotes, direct from the main stage in Chicago, along with 12 live-streamed and 24 pre-recorded sessions.

This year's keynote speakers are Former National Security Advisor, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM, philanthropist and former director of the United States National Economic Council. McMaster and Cohn will offer an unparalleled look at today's complicated geopolitical landscape and how to translate uncertainty into tangible takeaways.

"So much has changed since we last met in 2019 for the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference. Globally, supply chain professionals have been through a lot— demand surges, natural and geopolitical disasters, food shortages, blocked ports – the list goes on. We've had to pivot and change the way we work all while in the spotlight" said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "One thing that hasn't changed is the power of being together. We look forward to recognizing hard work, celebrating the wins and learning from each other at this year's conference."

New this year at the conference are the ASCM CONNECT Innovation Labs. These interactive presentations provide the opportunity for conference attendees to offer real-time feedback on the latest technology and research-based findings from industry experts.

Register for the ASCM CONNECT Annual Conference before June 30 and save $350. Learn more about registration options and pricing.

About ASCM

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award-winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.org.

