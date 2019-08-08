Registration Now Open for Braze's Fifth Annual Long-Term Relationships (LTR) Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Braze, the leading global customer engagement platform, announced that registration is open for its fifth annual LTR (Long-Term Relationships) Conference , an event focused on the evolution of engagement strategy in the era of artificial intelligence. This year's conference theme is Humanity in Action, which addresses how to most effectively pair uniquely human capabilities with powerful technology to forge strong bonds between consumers and brands. In addition, Braze announced the conference keynote speaker is innovative tech leader Megan Smith, who served as the third U.S. chief technology officer.

"This year at LTR, we're focused on uncovering how the world's best teams combine creative strategy, human empathy, and high-performance technology to create the best experiences for their customers," said Bill Magnuson, CEO, and co-founder of Braze. "Staying true to this theme, we couldn't think of anyone more fitting than Megan Smith to share this year's keynote address given her extensive experience helping organizations foster innovation through the use of technology and data to advance business and policy."

Megan Smith is an award-winning tech entrepreneur, engineer, and evangelist. As the third U.S. chief technology officer, Smith helped the President harness the power of technology, data, and innovation to advance the future of our nation and the world. Prior to her role as U.S. CTO, Smith served as vice president of new business development at Google, managing early-stage partnerships across the company's global engineering and product teams. Today, Smith is CEO of shift7, which focuses on tech-forward networked innovation for impact and economic inclusion.

LTR will take place on October 29 and 30 at Pier59 Studios in NYC. Programming will provide a mix of inspiring thought-leadership perspectives on the changing nature of the customer experience, along with tactical-application workshops and demonstrations geared to customer engagement practitioners. The agenda and the environment will create space for connection and collaboration: enterprise and digital-first companies will benefit from networking among marketing, growth, and engagement leaders in the industry within the community-building atmosphere.

For more details and to register for the two-day conference visit www.braze.com/LTR .

About Braze

Braze delivers customer experiences across email, mobile, SMS, and web. Customers, including Citi Global Cards, Disney, Urban Outfitters, and Venmo, use the Braze platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2019. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

