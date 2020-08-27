Registration Now Open for Braze's Sixth Annual Forge Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced that registration is open for its sixth annual Forge Conference , featuring programming over the course of 24 hours on Oct. 13 and one week of on-demand sessions commencing Oct. 14. This year's conference will harness the power of the global community to solve challenges, share ideas, and advance customer engagement through The Power of Braze.

"The recent acceleration of corporate transformation in customer engagement is undeniable and it has never been more important for brands to have direct and active relationships with their customers," said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Forge will bring together the global customer engagement community to share strategies and tactics from the world's leading brands and discuss how to scale customer relationships with empathy in today's uncertain environment."

Featured speakers include marketing and technology experts from leading brands and organizations across the globe, including:

Neetika Bhargava, Consumer Marketing Manager at IBM

Marianne Forrest , Director, Digital Channel Optimization & Personalization at CIBC

, Director, Digital Channel Optimization & Personalization at CIBC Scott Galloway , Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business

, Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business Simone Heng , Human Connection Specialist

, Human Connection Specialist Fernando Machado , Global CMO at Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons )

, Global CMO at Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, and ) Christine Miller , Director, Campaign Management at HBO Max

, Director, Campaign Management at HBO Max Anjali Sharma , Founder of Narrative: The Business of Stories

, Founder of Narrative: The Business of Stories Yancey Strickler , Author and Cofounder of Kickstarter

Forge educates, informs, and inspires within a trusted community environment. Attendees will gain insight into the most innovative strategies driving customer engagement and long-term success. Conference programming is broken up into three parts to address regional themes across the globe, starting with regional programming in APAC, followed by EMEA, and concludes with North America. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the United Way , an organization dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. Through October 20, 2020, the $99/$149 attendance fee from each completed registration will be donated to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

Live Forge programming will take place over the course of 24 hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13 with programming on-demand for one week from Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Tuesday, Oct. 20. For more details about the conference, visit https://forge.braze.com .

About Braze:

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester's 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com.

