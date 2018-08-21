Registration Now Open for Chandler 'Startup Connection'

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for The Startup Connection, a conference bringing entrepreneurs and investors together to discuss "the art of the pitch and the science of funding" for new businesses looking to attract angel and venture capital investment.

"If you plan to pitch to investors in the next six to 18 months, this is an event you don't want to miss," said Christine Bailey, executive director of Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation program, which is hosting the free event.

The Startup Connection is geared towards early-stage founders and executive leadership of new companies who are seeking to secure investment to quickly scale and grow their business. It will begin with a cocktail reception on Friday, September 14 at SoHo63 in downtown Chandler. On Saturday, entrepreneurs will take part in presentations, panel discussions, and workshops at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center, learning from some of Arizona's most successful entrepreneurs and active investors, who will share their insights on what attracts outside funding.

"Chandler has a great entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Chandler Councilmember Mark Stewart. "It's one of the reasons why Chandler is known as the Innovation and Technology Hub of the Southwest. The Startup Connection is about bringing resources together and showing local entrepreneurs how they can build the next major tech company right here in Chandler."

Friday evening participants will hear from Kiersten Hathcock, founder of Mod Mom Furniture, featured on the ABC television show Shark Tank; and Saturday attendees will gain insight from experienced serial entrepreneurs such as Lee Benson, founder and CEO of Execute to Win and Alan Lobock, co-founder of SkyMall.

Other highlights include presentations on developing a "minimum viable product;" building a startup leadership team that inspires investor confidence; and a Q&A session with investors and entrepreneurs about stumbling blocks they've encountered on the way to business success, and how they overcame them.

For more information or to register, visit https://innovationsincubator.com/the-startup-connection-2/.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by NACET. Through virtual and live programs, funding access and community events, it promotes the creation and sustainable growth of innovative, tech-focused businesses. Programs are free to those who work, live or own property in Chandler.

SOURCE Chandler Innovations

