Registration Now Open for Deep Mutational Scanning Symposium & Workshop Hosted by Brotman Baty Institute and Center for the Multiplex Assessment of Phenotype, Jan. 13 - 14

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine (BBI) and Center for the Multiplex Assessment of Phenotype will co-sponsor a two-day Deep Mutational Scanning Symposium & Workshop in Seattle on Jan. 13 and 14, 2020. The event will consist of a Deep Mutational Scanning Symposium on Monday, Jan. 13, followed by a workshop for participants on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The events will be held at the University of Washington, Seattle.

Deep mutational scanning is a cutting-edge method to study the effects of mutations on the function of proteins. The approach, which uses assays that couple genotypes with phenotypes in order to harness next generation DNA sequencing as a readout, yields large-scale data sets that reveal hidden protein properties. Deep mutational scanning has the exciting potential to unlock new treatment avenues for diseases as varied as influenza and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The symposium will bring together top international experts on deep mutational scanning, who will share their latest work as well as provide insights on the future of this science.

Some of the talks presented (subject to change) will include "Mapping person-to-person variation in viral mutations that escape human immunity to influenza virus," "Phenotyping variants of unknown significance with Cell Painting," and "Multiplexed Characterization of Protein Families with DropSynth Gene Synthesis and Broad Mutational Scanning."

Guest speakers will include:

Calin Plesa, Ph.D. - University of Oregon

Nadav Ahituv , Ph.D. - University of California, San Francisco

, Ph.D. - Jesse Bloom , Ph.D. - Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center and University of Washington

, Ph.D. - Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center and Benedetta Bolognesi , Ph.D. - Institute for Bioengineering of Catalunya

, Ph.D. - Institute for Bioengineering of Catalunya Juan Caicedo , Ph.D. - Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

, Ph.D. - Broad Institute of and Stephanie Zimmerman , Ph.D. - University of Washington

, Ph.D. - James Fraser , Ph.D.- University of California, San Francisco

, Ph.D.- Alan Rubin , Ph.D. - The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research

"Deep mutational scanning has the power and scale to help enable precision medicine," said Dr. Lea Starita, co-director of Brotman Baty Advanced Technology Lab and Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Genome Sciences at the University of Washington. "BBI is so pleased to be collaborating with colleagues from a number of internationally respected institutions – including all the way from Australia and Spain. We look forward to a productive dialogue that will hopefully inspire others and lead to future advancements in precision medicine."

The symposium will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, with a poster session from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. All events will be hosted at the University of Washington's Husky Union Building (HUB) Ballroom located at 4001 E Stevens Way NE, Seattle, WA 98195. Admission is free and registration information can be found here. The symposium can be livestreamed here.

The Brotman Baty Institute combines the research strengths and capabilities of UW Medicine, Fred Hutch and Seattle Children's to accelerate both the basic sciences of precision medicine and the delivery of benefits to patients. For more information, visit the Brotman Baty Institute online at https://brotmanbaty.org.

