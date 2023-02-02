Registration Now Open for Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles

Weeklong annual event features hundreds of exhibitors, international symposium and industry business conference

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that registration for Display Week 2023 is now open. The highly anticipated annual event takes place May 21-26 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Now in its 60th year, SID's annual International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition (known as "Display Week") is the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries.

Display Week 2023

"We couldn't be more excited to host Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles this year," says Dr. Achin Bhowmik, SID president. "The Society for Information Display started in Los Angeles in 1962, and it's where the first Display Week was held in 1963. So, for us, it's like coming home.

"And now, 60 years after the first exhibition, the city is still electric – and so is Display Week," he continued. "Known for its expansive exhibition and international symposium, Display Week buzzes with new technologies, applications, discoveries, and inventions that were only ideas just a few years ago.

"These visions are becoming reality more quickly than ever before, as innovations in electronic displays and imaging technologies evolve at an increasingly rapid rate. And Display Week is the one place where you can see the advanced technologies and concepts that drive today's newest products as well as the products themselves, connect with world-renowned scientists and business leaders – and get a glimpse of what the future holds for these inter-connected industries."

Exhibitors from around the world will unveil cutting-edge developments in a broad array of technologies and applications, including advances in AR/VR, OLED, microLED, miniLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, digital signage and ePaper.

The highly anticipated four-day International Technical Symposium will feature top scientists, researchers and members of the academic community and include live presentations as well as hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. The 2023 special topics for the symposium are: augmented reality/mixed reality/virtual reality; machine learning for displays; outdoor displays and sensors integration and multifunctional displays, which is new for 2023.

Additional highlights include:

SID/DSCC Business Conference (Monday, May 22)

Global business leaders and industry analysts will share market insights and forecasts about a variety of topics that affect vital links within the supply chain related to smartphones, TVs and emerging technologies.

Keynote Speakers (Tuesday, May 23)

Business leaders from world-renowned technology companies will offer insights about the latest trends and newest products.

SID Imaging and Vision Special Event (Thursday, May 25)

Featuring keynote speakers, demonstrations and invited presentations, this program will focus on recent advances in image sensing, computer graphics, computer vision aided by artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques that are enabling new intelligent and interactive systems and applications.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone) (Exhibition Hours)

Returning for the 12th year, this unique "exhibition-within-an-exhibition" offers a rare opportunity to small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, to demonstrate not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

CEO Forum and Women in Tech (free for all registered attendees)

Pioneering business leaders will share personal experiences and lessons learned, and address specific audience questions.

Short Courses and Seminars

Exclusive learning opportunities include in-depth seminars as well as short courses will focus on a variety of today's hottest topics.

Attendees can register for Display Week and find more information at displayweek.org.

Safety Precautions

SID is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for Display Week 2023 employees, attendees and participants. We will observe safety and health guidelines as recommended by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Media Information

Please email [email protected] for additional information and to request interviews for Display Week and SID leadership. Members of the media may request credentials beginning February 15, 2023.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SID