REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2026

Gaming's Premier Global Event Takes Place Sept. 28 – Oct. 1

For hi-res photos from G2E 2025, click here

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for G2E 2026, presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by RX. Global Gaming Expo returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, convening gaming leaders, innovators and decision-makers from around the world for the industry's premier event. Exhibitors, media and attendees can find more information and register now by visiting www.globalgamingexpo.com.

Supported by the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), top highlights of the show include the debut of the Business Solutions & Tech Zone, showcasing the technologies and enterprise solutions powering today's integrated resorts on and off the casino floor. The highly-anticipated G2E Dealer Championship will return, expanding to include dealers from Canada and Mexico to compete for the best dealer in North America.

"Gaming is always evolving, and G2E remains the industry's premier destination for global collaboration, business growth and innovation. By convening operators, suppliers, regulators and industry leaders from around the world, G2E creates opportunities to explore emerging technologies, exchange ideas and explore the trends taking place across gaming. We look forward to welcoming the industry back this September," said Korbi Carrison, RX's Event Vice President for G2E.

For more than 25 years, G2E has been the most influential trade event for the legal, state, tribal and globally regulated gaming industry, driving advancements across casinos, hospitality, technology, iGaming, sports betting and more. The event will welcome over 25,000 industry professionals from more than 120 countries, regions and territories and nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest global gaming technologies.

"What has always set G2E apart is the show's ability to bring together people from across the gaming ecosystem for meaningful conversations that shape the future of the industry," said Maureen Beddis, AGA's Senior Vice President of Membership and Events. "From emerging technologies to evolving regulations, G2E provides a forum for the conversations that matter most. The continued growth and momentum across the industry are reflected in the strength of the event itself, and we expect another impactful year in 2026."

G2E 2026 will reflect the dynamic gaming industry with a diverse range of offerings and experiences:

The G2E Main Stage will feature timely discussions with industry leaders and leading gaming operators to converse on what is shaping the future of legal gaming.

will feature timely discussions with industry leaders and leading gaming operators to converse on what is shaping the future of legal gaming. The G2E Dealer Championship makes its grand return after the success of its inaugural appearance in 2025. This competition brings together the most skilled casino dealers to compete for recognition as the best gaming professional in North America, now expanding to include dealers across Canada and Mexico.

makes its grand return after the success of its inaugural appearance in 2025. This competition brings together the most skilled dealers to compete for recognition as the best gaming professional in North America, now expanding to include dealers across Canada and Mexico. The all-new Business Solutions & Tech Zone is a dedicated showcase for innovative tools and services like AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, payments, CRM and MarTech that help integrated resorts improve efficiency, personalization and revenue growth.

is a dedicated showcase for innovative tools and services like AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, payments, CRM and MarTech that help integrated resorts improve efficiency, personalization and revenue growth. The New Exhibitor Zone is a dedicated area for first and second time G2E exhibitors. This is the perfect area to connect with G2E's newest exhibitors.

is a dedicated area for first and second time G2E exhibitors. This is the perfect area to connect with G2E's newest exhibitors. In the iGaming Hub , attendees can explore the innovations shaping the future of online gaming. Through dedicated sessions and built-in networking opportunities, attendees can gain insights and discover what's next in this rapidly evolving space.

, attendees can explore the innovations shaping the future of online gaming. Through dedicated sessions and built-in networking opportunities, attendees can gain insights and discover what's next in this rapidly evolving space. The G2E Networking Lounge and Media Zone returns in 2026, providing dedicated spaces for industry networking and media engagement directly on the expo floor.

returns in 2026, providing dedicated spaces for industry networking and media engagement directly on the expo floor. The 2026 education program features over 100 sessions and 330 speakers, offering insights from leading voices across gaming.

Education sessions will run from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1, and the expo hall will be open from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. For more information and to register for G2E 2026, visit www.globalgamingexpo.com.

ABOUT G2E

G2E is the world's premier gathering of the global casino gaming community in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, G2E has served as the catalyst for gaming's growth and innovation by convening the industry to define tomorrow.

ABOUT THE AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

ABOUT RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

SOURCE American Gaming Association