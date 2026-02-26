Commercial Gaming Revenue Hits $78.7 Billion in 2025, Driving Record $18.1 Billion in Gaming Taxes Nationwide

News provided by

American Gaming Association

Feb 26, 2026, 12:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial gaming industry reached a record high in 2025, generating $78.72 billion in gross gaming revenue (GGR), a 9.2 percent increase over the previous year, according to the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. In 2025, legal, state-regulated gaming generated $18.09 billion in gaming tax revenue, supporting state and local education, infrastructure, and other services across the country, up 15.1 percent over last year.

"For another year, legal commercial gaming in the United States has delivered exceptional results for consumers, operators, and the communities we serve," said Bill Miller, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association. "These record revenues and tax contributions demonstrate the broad appeal of regulated gaming markets and why strong state oversight remains essential as our industry evolves."

Growth Across the Industry in 2025:

  • Traditional Gaming generated $50.94 billion in revenue, up 2.3 percent, while contributing $11.33 billion in taxes, a 7.2 percent increase.
  • Sports Betting revenue rose to $16.96 billion, a 22.8 percent increase, on a total handle of $166.94 billion (+11.0 percent). State-regulated sportsbooks generated $3.71 billion in taxes, up 32.4 percent year-over-year.
  • iGaming reached $10.74 billion in revenue (+27.6 percent) and delivered $2.59 billion in taxes, a 36.9 percent increase.

All 38 commercial gaming markets saw annual revenue increases in 2025. These figures reinforce strong consumer enthusiasm for legal, regulated gaming and highlight the expanding economic impact of state-regulated markets.

Protecting State- and Tribal-Regulated Gaming
Industry leaders and lawmakers continue to take a stand against prediction markets offering sports contracts outside state and tribal regulatory frameworks. These platforms operate without state oversight, are not subject to the same consumer protection and responsible gaming standards, and do not contribute tax revenue.

Even with a record state-regulated gaming tax impact in 2025, the AGA estimates that prediction markets offering sports event contracts have diverted more than $500 million in potential sports betting tax revenue to date.

"With 2025 marking another record year, the industry's performance reinforces a clear principle," added Miller. "Sports betting belongs under state and tribal regulation. That's how consumers are protected and how communities share in the benefits."

SOURCE American Gaming Association

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Americans to Legally Wager Estimated $1.76 Billion on Super Bowl LX

Americans to Legally Wager Estimated $1.76 Billion on Super Bowl LX

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that Americans will wager a record $1.76 billion legally on Super Bowl LX. This figure reflects the...
Four in Five U.S. Voters Say Sports Events Contracts Should Be Regulated Like Other Online Sportsbooks

Four in Five U.S. Voters Say Sports Events Contracts Should Be Regulated Like Other Online Sportsbooks

The American Gaming Association (AGA) today released new research showing strong sentiment that sports events contracts offered through prediction...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics