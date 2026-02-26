Commercial Gaming Revenue Hits $78.7 Billion in 2025, Driving Record $18.1 Billion in Gaming Taxes Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial gaming industry reached a record high in 2025, generating $78.72 billion in gross gaming revenue (GGR), a 9.2 percent increase over the previous year, according to the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. In 2025, legal, state-regulated gaming generated $18.09 billion in gaming tax revenue, supporting state and local education, infrastructure, and other services across the country, up 15.1 percent over last year.

"For another year, legal commercial gaming in the United States has delivered exceptional results for consumers, operators, and the communities we serve," said Bill Miller, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association. "These record revenues and tax contributions demonstrate the broad appeal of regulated gaming markets and why strong state oversight remains essential as our industry evolves."

Growth Across the Industry in 2025:

Traditional Gaming generated $50.94 billion in revenue, up 2.3 percent, while contributing $11.33 billion in taxes, a 7.2 percent increase.

generated $50.94 billion in revenue, up 2.3 percent, while contributing $11.33 billion in taxes, a 7.2 percent increase. Sports Betting revenue rose to $16.96 billion, a 22.8 percent increase, on a total handle of $166.94 billion (+11.0 percent). State-regulated sportsbooks generated $3.71 billion in taxes, up 32.4 percent year-over-year.

revenue rose to $16.96 billion, a 22.8 percent increase, on a total handle of $166.94 billion (+11.0 percent). State-regulated sportsbooks generated $3.71 billion in taxes, up 32.4 percent year-over-year. iGaming reached $10.74 billion in revenue (+27.6 percent) and delivered $2.59 billion in taxes, a 36.9 percent increase.

All 38 commercial gaming markets saw annual revenue increases in 2025. These figures reinforce strong consumer enthusiasm for legal, regulated gaming and highlight the expanding economic impact of state-regulated markets.

Protecting State- and Tribal-Regulated Gaming

Industry leaders and lawmakers continue to take a stand against prediction markets offering sports contracts outside state and tribal regulatory frameworks. These platforms operate without state oversight, are not subject to the same consumer protection and responsible gaming standards, and do not contribute tax revenue.

Even with a record state-regulated gaming tax impact in 2025, the AGA estimates that prediction markets offering sports event contracts have diverted more than $500 million in potential sports betting tax revenue to date.

"With 2025 marking another record year, the industry's performance reinforces a clear principle," added Miller. "Sports betting belongs under state and tribal regulation. That's how consumers are protected and how communities share in the benefits."

