G2E DEALER CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS FOR G2E 2026; NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

For hi-res images from G2E Dealer Championship 2025, click here

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The G2E Dealer Championship will make its return at Global Gaming Expo 2026, presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by RX, following the overwhelming success of its debut at G2E 2025. Nominations are now open for the high-energy competition that brings together top casino dealers to compete for the title of best dealer in North America.

Following last year's impressive turnout, the G2E Dealer Championship will expand beyond the United States for the first time, welcoming participants from across North America, including Canada and Mexico. The event will also feature a larger footprint on the show floor, giving more attendees the opportunity to experience the fast-paced competition firsthand. The G2E Dealer Championship will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 1.

Contestants will each deal Blackjack and traditional Roulette for 15 minutes, evaluated on technical skills, hospitality and game control. The multi-day competition will feature a series of elimination rounds to determine the champion and culminate in cash prizes for the top three competitors.

The competition is open to full-time, part-time and dual-rate dealers and requires nomination through their employer – legal, state- and tribal-regulated casino operators across North America. Every nomination must include an accompanying judge from the same property. Nominators must be in a table games role at the casino operator and hold the title of director level or above.

"We're proud to bring back the G2E Dealer Championship after it was so well received in 2025," said Korbi Carrison, RX's Event Vice President for G2E. "This event showcases the exceptional talent and showmanship of casino dealers, while also exemplifying the important part they play in creating a memorable gaming experience. Last year's competition was a standout G2E moment that brought tremendous energy to the show floor, and we're excited to see the event return and include more dealers from across North America following the strong response to last year's competition."

"The G2E Dealer Championship is an interactive way for us to not only recognize but to showcase the talents of dealers from across North America," said Debi Nutton, former EVP of Casino Operations, Executive Coach & Gaming Consultant. "Dealers are at the heart of the gaming experience and often serve as the guests' first impression. I'm honored to help highlight their skill and professionalism on our industry's biggest stage."

Last year's inaugural G2E Dealer Championship hosted 34 dealers from around the United States resulting in Elleonor Hoffman from Graton Resort being crowned champion and earning a cash prize. The high-stakes competition brought a vibrant energy to the G2E show floor quickly making it a favorite among attendees.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, offering a variety of ways for brands to participate and engage with attendees. Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their brand through on-site visibility, digital promotion and interactive attendee engagement opportunities throughout the event.

For more information regarding eligibility requirements and to nominate, visit www.globalgamingexpo.com.

ABOUT G2E

G2E is the world's premier gathering of the global casino gaming community in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, G2E has served as the catalyst for gaming's growth and innovation by convening the industry to define tomorrow.

ABOUT THE AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

ABOUT RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

SOURCE American Gaming Association