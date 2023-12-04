Registration Now Open for Kevin's Song 8th Annual Conference on Suicide, Michigan's largest gathering of prevention experts, educators and advocates, Jan. 25-27, 2024

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for Michigan's largest conference on suicide — the Kevin's Song 8th Annual Conference on Suicide: Continuing the Conversation — featuring a prestigious roster of mental health experts, educators and advocates. The conference takes place January 25–27, 2023 at the Saint John's Resort, 44045 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth.

The three-day conference features keynote and breakout sessions that will address all aspects of this public health crisis to better understand and prevent suicide. New for 2024 is the Pre-Conference Training Day on Wed., Jan. 24, featuring educational sessions for clinicians, including safeTALK, QPR, and AMSR.

Thurs., Jan. 25 — The Youth Mental Health & School Summit, presented by The Children's Foundation and Macomb County Community Mental Health, will focus on integrating schools, youth-serving organizations, and clinicians to promote suicide prevention and mental well-being for youth. Presentations will appeal to educators, mental health professionals and suicide prevention advocates.

Fri., Jan. 26 — At Continuing the Conversation About Suicide Prevention, presented by Corewell Health™, Priority Health, and the Dolores and Paul Lavins Foundation, attendees will hear the latest in research about suicide and risk assessment as well as evidenced-based treatments and prevention strategies.

Complimentary registration will be offered on Friday to any student or professional trainee in a behavioral health or a medical related field of study in a Michigan university or college program. Friday evening is the Saving A Life Award Dinner presented by CNS Healthcare that will honor individuals and organizations that exemplify outstanding service to the community in suicide prevention.

Sat., Jan. 27 — Surviving Suicide – A Journey of Hope and Healing presented by the Joseph J. Laurencelle Memorial Foundation focuses on survivors of suicide and will feature stories designed to ease the pain for those who often suffer alone and in silence.

Throughout the three-day conference, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network will sponsor the Memorial Forest – a quiet place at the conference dedicated to those whose lives were prematurely ended.

Kevin's Song has applied for continuing education for Nurses, Social Workers, Addiction Professionals (MCBAP), Michigan Teachers (SCECH), and Certified Counselors (NBCC).

Early bird rates are through Dec. 31: three-day conference: $300; two-day conference (Thur. and Fri.): $275; single day pricing: $150.

For more information, including full program details, visit www.kevinssong.org .

SOURCE Kevin's Song