Registration Now Open for Pro Football Retired Players Association's Inaugural PFRPA Champions Luncheon in Green Bay

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, today announced open registration for the upcoming 'PFRPA Champions Luncheon' being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 12, 2024. Attendees of this inaugural event, which is taking place at the historic Hotel Northland, will have the unique opportunity to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the former player community, while being joined by some of the most renowned names in the history of the NFL.

The list of confirmed guests include legends of the game, such as Hall of Famer and Former Green Bay Packers Linebacker Dave Robinson; Hall of Famer and Former Chicago Bears Linebacker Mike Singletary; Hall of Famer and Former Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Lineman Ron Mix; Hall of Famer and Former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Back Mike Haynes; and Hall of Famer and Former Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Jack Youngblood.

PFRPA Board Chair and Former Green Bay Packers Running Back Darrell Thompson emphasized the importance of the event for retired NFL players, their supporters and the wider football community.

"The PFRPA Champions Luncheon is not only a significant event for PFRPA, but also the broader community who support retired NFL players," Thompson said. "It's a privilege to host this fundraising event, bringing together PFRPA's members and supporting community in one room, as we recognize those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of retired NFL players and their communities."

All proceeds will go to the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, which offers benefits, programs and initiatives for retired NFL players. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the Luncheon, with comprehensive packages starting from $1,000. Supporting the event will enable companies to amplify their businesses and be recognized as a Champion for former NFL players.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi says he is looking forward to celebrating advocates for retired NFL players, while establishing relationships with those interested in helping PFRPA to carry out its mission.

"As a national membership organization for retired NFL players, PFRPA works with strategic partners and alliances committed to bettering the lives of those we serve," Agbasi said. "The PFRPA Champions Luncheon not only gives us a platform to honor champions in the lives of former players and their communities, but also the ability to bring in new individuals, businesses and organizations that want to help the retired player community. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with new partners as we support retired players with life after the game."

To purchase tickets and register for the PFRPA Champions Luncheon, go to bit.ly/pfrpachampionsluncheon24.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Liz Tedesco at [email protected].

For media opportunities, attendance or interview inquiries, contact Stephanie Hower at [email protected].

For additional information about the event, email [email protected].

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association