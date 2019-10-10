Registration Now Open For SHAPE + Health Women's Half-Marathon On Sunday, April 19

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com)—the leading media and marketing company reaching, more than 185 million American consumers every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women—today launches registration for the SHAPE + Health Women's Half. Hosted by SHAPE, the leading millennial women's active lifestyle brand, and Health, the trusted authority in wellness, which reach an audience of over 20 million, the 17th annual race is one of the largest women's-only half-marathons in the country. This year, Health joins SHAPE to hold the 2020 race on Sunday, April 19, in New York City's Central Park. The 13.1-mile course, plus a new additional 5.8-mile course, is open to female runners and walkers ages 16 and over.

Elizabeth Goodman Artis, SHAPE Editor-in-Chief, says, "This inspiring race is one of SHAPE's favorite moments of the year. With our new partner—our sister brand, Health—this empowering race is going to get better as we celebrate women's health and wellness this spring."

"We're honored and excited to team up with SHAPE and be part of an extraordinary event that celebrates strong women uniting in beautiful Central Park," adds Amy Conway, Health Editor-in- Chief.

The race is hosted in partnership with the renowned New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization.

"Since this event was introduced, it has been a favorite for women of all ages from first time runners to elite athletes, and it's been so exciting to see its popularity grow each year," said Christine Burke, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Services at NYRR. "We're thrilled to offer the new 5.8-mile course option at this year's edition, providing even more opportunities for women of all abilities to take part in the race-day festivities."

On race day, supporters and spectators are invited to cheer on runners along the course in Central Park and visit the Race Day Festival at the Naumburg Bandshell to enjoy live music, free samples, prize drawings, fun activities and more. An awards ceremony will follow the race to celebrate the runners.

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

