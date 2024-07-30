REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR SOLIX'S SOLIXEMPOWER 2024 CONFERENCE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO

SOLIX also unveiling new research projects in collaboration with UC San Diego's HDSI Institute and SPARK AI Industry Consortium

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud data management solutions, today announces new initiatives that will empower customers to manage, mine, and monetize the data they have throughout their enterprise.

Solix today announces the SOLIXEmpower 2024 conference, titled YOUR DATA. YOUR AI. YOUR INSIGHTS to be held from November 13-14 on the campus of the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) is now open for early bird registration at $499. To register, CLICK HERE . A limited number of free tickets will be made available to UC San Diego students.

This sixth SOLIXEmpower conference will be held in partnership with UC San Diego's SPARK AI Industry Consortium at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) and the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI). Attendees will gain insights on data management, data governance, and generative AI for enterprises via user training, demonstrations, networking and new announcements from Solix and their respective partners. Participants will also learn from leaders in industry and academia, including James Short, Lead Scientist at SDSC and HDSI Assistant Professor Haojian Jin, via keynotes and panels on key cloud data management and data intelligence topics. The full agenda can be seen HERE .

"This is our sixth SolixEmpower conference, and this year we'll be addressing pressing topics with a new urgency, including the future of AI, privacy protection and data management," said Solix CEO Sai Gundavelli. "We are particularly proud to join with industry partnership programs at both SPARK AI and HDSI, and look forward to working with customers, partners, faculty and students in developing the latest insights and data practices together."

The conference is only the beginning of Solix's leadership initiatives this year. Solix Technologies is proud to announce that Solix is now a charter member of SPARK AI, joining Solix joins SPARK AI's key partners, including Dell Technologies, Intel, the City of San Diego, and the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University to advance knowledge, strategy and practice in industry, as well as to influence the development and adoption of modern, transparent and trustworthy AI governance and regulatory policy in civic society.

Solix is also announcing its membership in the HDSI Industry Partner Alliance (IPA) program, joining industry and government leaders to help create a crucial two-way channel between industry and academia to foster a full ecosystem of data science education and research.

With Solix's long history of responsible data management for some of the world's largest customers like Citibank, Sonofi, Merck and Kaiser Permanente, Solix is a perfect partner for both SPARK AI and HDSI.

"We are pleased to welcome Solix Technologies to the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) Industry Partner Alliance", said Rajesh Gupta, Distinguished Professor and HDSI Founding Director. "Collaboration between academia and industry leads to more robust, practical, and ethically sound advancements in data management and AI, that ultimately benefit both sectors and society as a whole."

Solix is also sponsoring further research inroads to help untangle and define the critical market opportunities and risks accompanying AI commercialization. Solix and SPARK AI have embarked on a summer 2024 research effort focused on the key use cases and stakeholders in AI adoption, evolving data governance practices and regulatory activity, and key security, compliance and risk concerns.

"Enterprises are weighing the opportunities and risks to their businesses and sensitive data as new AI and machine learning solutions are being brought to market," said Dr. James Short, SPARK AI director. "We are working with Solix to conduct an intensive summer project involving top level interviews and policy statements to discern and classify industry leading guardrails and innovative practices to help industry and government deploy trusted and responsible AI and machine learning applications."

To participate in the interview research, please contact your Solix representative.

ABOUT SOLIX TECHNOLOGIES

Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud data management and AI solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

For more information, please visit

Solix ECS for Accounting & Finance Teams – solixecs.com

Solix Technologies Inc. – solix.com

ABOUT THE SPARK AI CONSORTIUM

SPARK AI is a consortium of academics and industry formed to address the challenge of responsibly developing and governing artificial intelligence in both industry and government.

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO SUPERCOMPUTER CENTER

The San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) is one of the nation's premier centers for high-performance and data-intensive computing, with expertise in computing systems, turning bytes into knowledge, translating research into impacts, accelerating science through training and user support, and development and operations of immersive virtual environments that engage millions of researchers, educators and students every year.

ABOUT THE HALICIOGLU DATA SCIENCE INSTITUTE

Founded in 2018 as a fully independent academic unit, the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI) is the campus hub for data science at UC San Diego. The mission of HDSI is to establish the scientific foundations of data science, develop new methods, systems and infrastructure, and train students and partners to use data science in ways that will solve the world's most pressing problems. HDSI is home to four academic degree programs in data science at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Learn more at https://datascience.ucsd.edu/.

Media Contact

Leigh Brandt, Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

SOURCE Solix Technologies, Inc.