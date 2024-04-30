Registration Now Open for the Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice

Expedite business architecture deployment with new skills, hands-on experience, and real-world insights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, announced that registration is now open for the two-day Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice in Chicago, IL on September 10-11, 2024.

The Master Series is an interactive experience for new and advanced practitioners to elevate their expertise with practical skills and techniques that expedite practice deployment and demonstrate the strategic value of business architecture. This in-person event features hands-on workshops where participants will build and apply a business architecture baseline to real-world scenarios, exchange ideas, receive real-time feedback, and network with experienced practitioners and thought leaders.

Topic will include:

Master Series Overview & Goal Setting

A Formal Point of Reference: Seeding the Baseline

Business Architecture Baseline Building Sessions

Business Architecture Usage Scenario Working Sessions

Key Takeaways & Follow-up Action Items

According to Guild Cofounder William Ulrich, "As global adoption of business architecture continues to grow, demand for advanced skills and comprehensive strategies has never been greater. The Business Architecture Master Series reflects this growing need, providing practitioners with the tools and knowledge to drive implementation and showcase the value of the practice to key stakeholders".

For those new to the discipline, attendees are invited to attend a Business Architecture Primer on September 9th, prior to the event. Free to Master Series participants, the Business Architecture Guild Accredited Primer provides a high-level, end-to-end overview of business architecture. Individuals holding Certified Business Architect® (CBA®) status will receive continuing education units (CEU) for the half day session.

Due to the interactive nature of this event, virtual access is not available. Interested practitioners are encouraged to register early as seating is limited. A special discount is available when you buy four or more tickets.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and other interested parties. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild