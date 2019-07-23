Registration Officially Open for Imprinted Sportswear Shows Event in Fort Worth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imprinted Sportswear Shows (ISS) will be returning to Fort Worth, Texas, to host the premier decorated-apparel industry event in the region: ISS Fort Worth, which will be held Oct. 3-5, 2019 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

ISS is an educational, face-to-face networking and sourcing experience solely dedicated to decorated-apparel industry professionals. In addition to the opportunity to meet with top industry manufacturers and suppliers, ISS Show Director Josh Carruth says the show offers many other benefits for attendees. "We are excited to return to Fort Worth each and every year. This year is no different and will continue to provide a wealth of educational opportunities for garment decorators. For example, Shop Talk, a show-floor event hosted by our friends at Ink Kitchen will offer a range of brief, 20-minute, dialogues featuring the best and brightest in the industry and current trends and topics, all at no charge to attendees," Carruth says. "Shop Talk will also host a Happy Hour on Friday, Oct. 4, open to all exhibitors and attendees."

ISS Fort Worth also will feature the show's award-winning conference program, scheduled to be held Oct. 2-5. Whether attendees are new to the decorated-apparel industry or established veterans, there are many different levels of seminars and workshops available. Categories include: Embroidery, Screen Printing, Digitizing, Digital Decorating, Business and much more.

Registration for the expo floor and conference are now open. Additional information, schedules and registration can be found at ImpressionsExpo.com/fortworth/.

About ISS

The Imprinted Sportswear Shows is a collection of premier trade shows dedicated to the imprinted and decorated-apparel industry. With more than 40 years in the industry, ISS focuses on everything from fashion blanks and promotional items to everything necessary to complete finished designs in screen and digital printing, heat transfer, embroidery, promotional items and more. Each of the five annual trade shows also feature more than 40 seminars and hands-on workshops to keep apparel decorators updated on all the latest trends and topics, from graphic design to final application. Announced earlier this year, the show name will officially be rebranded as Impressions Expo starting in 2020. Five shows are produced annually in each region of the United States, including: Long Beach, CA; Atlantic City, NJ; The Gulf Coast; Orlando, FL; and Fort Worth, TX. For more details, visit ImpressionsExpo.com.

SOURCE Imprinted Sportswear Shows

