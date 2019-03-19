Registration open for Broadband Forum's 2019 Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe) - 25-27 June in Den Haag

DEN HAAG, The Netherlands, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest breakthroughs in next-generation access technologies, the current state and future of the broadband market and best practices in advanced services deployment and monetization are the hot topics that will be explored in depth at the upcoming 2019 Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe), on 25-27 June in Den Haag, The Netherlands.

Hosted by Broadband Forum, which has recently taken the reins of this highly regarded event, the 2019 UFBB BASe will build on the former TNO-led Ultra-Fast Broadband Seminar which developed, over the course of a decade, a stellar reputation for thought leadership, high quality speakers, technical acumen and a collaborative and energetic vibe.

Taking place at the Hotel NH Den Haag, the three-day event will build on TNO's successful recipe by combining the event with the best elements of BASe to provide a unique balance of vision, real-world experience, and technical/operational insights into next-generation broadband networks, as well as a host of networking and social activities.

"Over the last decade, the Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar has become a world-class event and I'm delighted that Broadband Forum and TNO can continue to work together and build on the event's success going forward," said Kevin Foster, Chairman of Broadband Forum. "The venue is locked in, and the agenda is shaping up to be extremely compelling and timely, with a number of leading industry luminaries already confirmed. We look forward to having you join us for this 'can't miss' event of the summer."

Embedded within a packed agenda, UFBB BASe sessions will focus on:

The latest breakthroughs in next generation access technologies (Gfast, G.hn, 10 Gbps PON)

Use cases and best practice for next generation access

The convergence opportunities of wireless (5G) and wireline fixed access

The latest innovations in connected Home and advanced Wi-Fi

Best practices in CloudCO, Software Defined Access, and the last mile

Keynote speakers already confirmed include leading operator executives from Europe, North America, and Asia, visionaries from sponsor companies Actelis, AVM, Calix, Go!Foton, InCoax, MoCA Access, and Nokia, and analyst and regulatory perspectives and insights from TNO and other leading firms and agencies.

A preliminary agenda is available to view here, with more details to follow.

"Broadband Forum is perfectly positioned to host such an important industry event," said Geoff Burke, Broadband Forum CMO. "Through our operator, equipment and software vendor, and industry analyst members, we know exactly what topics are important in today's rapidly changing landscape. From 5G and carrier grade Wi-Fi to software-defined access and the connected home, this year's UFBB BASe will provide an honest, open look at today's broadband networks while looking to the future and what is needed to deliver on growing consumer demand."

Registration is now open. To register for the event and for more information, please see: https://www.ultrafastbroadband.nl.

To find out more about Broadband Forum, please visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

