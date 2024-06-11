Registration Open for GenomeWeb's 2024 Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GenomeWeb Media Group has opened registration for its inaugural Best Places to Work program.

GenomeWeb's Best Places to Work 2024 is intended to recognize employers within the life science research, diagnostics, and/or precision medicine market who have created cultures that attract talent and develop employees. The goal of the program is to give recognition where it is due and provide companies with valuable feedback from their teams.

GenomeWeb Media Group is partnering with Workforce Research Group to identify great places to work in both for-profit and non-profit organizations that fall within the scope of coverage of GenomeWeb and its affiliated news sites, 360Dx and Precision Medicine Online.

Workforce Research Group will engage with employers and employees to determine winners through a two-step assessment.

To participate, organizations must have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in the US and must provide products and/or services to the life science research, diagnostics, and/or precision medicine market.

Organizations may register to participate at www.gwbestplacestowork.com. Frequently asked questions and answers, a timeline of the survey process, and a sample survey are available there as well.

Participants must register by September 27. There is no fee to register.

GenomeWeb will publish the results, including profiles of the winning organizations, in December 2024.

About the GenomeWeb Media Group

The GenomeWeb Media Group is an online news organization covering life science research, diagnostics, and precision medicine. We launched our flagship GenomeWeb news site in 2000, and our portfolio now includes sister sites 360Dx and Precision Medicine Online. Our audience includes nearly 300,000 decision makers in pharmaceutical and biotech firms, academic research, diagnostic developers, clinical labs, and healthcare practitioners. GenomeWeb is a family brand of Crain Communications. To learn more, please visit www.genomeweb.com.

About Crain Communications

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group (WRG) works with partners worldwide to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs. For more information, visit WorkforceRG.com.

SOURCE GenomeWeb