Registration Open for ICANN79 Community Forum

Fostering Collaborative Solutions for the Future of the Global Internet

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will host the ICANN79 Community Forum, its 79th Public Meeting, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from 2 to 7 March 2024. This six-day meeting aims to convene participants from across the globe to further collaboration to ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet.

ICANN79 Community Forum Logo
"The stability, security and resiliency of the Internet's unique identifier systems are direct reflections of the hard work and dedication of ICANN's multistakeholder community," said ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha. "The Internet is a resource that should be available to everyone, so we must continue to work together to ensure it is reliable and accessible for users around the globe."

Many sessions and workshops will be held during the Community Forum, ranging from Universal Acceptance and Domain Name System abuse to informational workshops for newcomers and ICANN Fellows. The event will also include a meaningful dialogue with the multistakeholder community around ICANN's strategic planning process for fiscal years 2026–2030 to ensure future priorities are aligned with global community needs.

Another highlight of the ICANN79 Community Forum will be the presentation of the ICANN Community Excellence Award, a distinction bestowed upon a community member who has deeply invested in consensus-based solutions and contributed in a substantive way to the ICANN multistakeholder model.

"The Internet's technical functions are governed by a global community who work collaboratively to solve policy and technical challenges for the public benefit. With this uniquely democratic multistakeholder approach, every stakeholder has a voice in a bottom-up, consensus-driven process," said Sally Costerton, ICANN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ICANN79 Community Forum is an opportunity to become a part of this global and collective effort."

There is still time to register for the ICANN79 Community Forum and join the ICANN community of stakeholders, with virtual and in-person attendance as options. To register and access the meeting schedule, please visit the ICANN79 Meeting Website. Registration for in-person attendance remains open until 29 February. (On-site meeting registration will not be available.) Registration for virtual attendance will remain open throughout the meeting.

About ICANN
ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

