Registration Open for MOBE 30th Anniversary "Solutions for Reimagining Our Future" Virtual Marketing Symposium April 21 & 22

Event to Feature Fireside Chat between MOBE Chairman and HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds and Byron Allen, President, and CEO of the Allen Media Group (AMG)

Sheryl Lee Ralph to Introduce Education Day, Top Panelists Dr. Bettina Love and Atlantis Browder

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBE , the Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment Symposium, the leading advanced marketing conference and one of the longest-running marketing and business accelerating platforms, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a challenge to U.S. brands, marketing executives, and entrepreneurs to find innovative "Solutions For Reimagining Our Future," during the 2022 MOBE Symposium to be held virtually on April 21 – 22. The two-day symposium sponsored by Prudential, AARP and BET Networks will include educational panels, impactful case studies, and interactive networking.

Corporations, agencies, entrepreneurs, media and marketing executives can REGISTER for the virtual MOBE Symposium held on the Hopin platform.

"We salute the MOBE team as it observes 30 years of providing education and resources to businesses," said Shane Harris, Vice President, Inclusive Solutions, Prudential Financial and President, The Prudential Foundation. "These collaborations connect assets, strengthen strategic goals and help uplift our communities."

On Thursday, April 21, MOBE presents the "Independent Education Narrative: HBCUs & Beyond," virtual summit for K-12 educators, institution builders, and educational influencers. The inaugural education day event will be introduced by Sheryl Lee Ralph (ABC's Abbott Elementary). Invited Speakers are from Betty Shabazz International Charter School in Chicago; Nsoroma Institute/People's Co-op in Detroit; NationHouse in Washington, DC; Sankofa Freedom Academy in Philadelphia; and Howard University in Washington, DC; among others.

On Friday, April 22, MOBE will host the "Solutions for Reimaging Our Future" virtual symposium celebrating 30 years of independently cultivating, uplifting, and connecting business professionals, corporate inclusion executives and entrepreneurs to build business, brands and careers. The day's program will feature a fireside conversation between MOBE Chairman and HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds and Byron Allen, President and CEO of the Allen Media Group (AMG). Panels will focus on current issues, including HBCUs partnering with corporate America; Consequences and Opportunities for Black Males in America; Marketing Social Justice Movements; The Future of Money: Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, NFTs and Fintech; and more. Speakers and Moderators will include Tiffany Jackson (Prudential Financial); Sybil Wilkes (YoSy Media); Stanley Nelson (Firelight Media); Diallo Riddle (HBO's South Side); Aaron Walton (Walton Isaacson); Kimatni Rawlins (Automotive Rhythms) and Deirdre Dix Hunt (Edge of a Dream Company).

Founded in 1992 by industry trailblazer Yvette Moyo, MOBE aims to harness the purchasing power of the Black consumer and convenes annually to share innovations and success strategies typically overlooked by general market executives. Over the past 30 years, the organization has introduced Black businesses and products and steered financial resources to entrepreneurs to accelerate their success. Attendees and participants include Spike Lee, John Legend, Will Packer, Brandy, Reginald and Warrington Hudlin, Jermaine Dupri, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Daymond John, Bernard Bronner, Cathy Hughes, LA Reid, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and other innovators who have worked to change the game for people of color in the marketing and advertising industries.

The conference will also include case studies with B.K. Fulton, Chairman & CEO, Soulidifly and a producer of the Broadway hit play "Thoughts Of A Colored Man" and Craig King, CEO and Co-Founder of music/technology platform, Rap Plug.

