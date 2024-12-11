REGISTRATION OPEN FOR THE 13th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™

Join industry leaders and professionals for the premier business architecture event March 18-20, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, is excited to announce that registration is open for the 13th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™, to be held March 18-20, 2025 in Reston, Virginia. This in-person/virtual hybrid event offers a dynamic mix of leading edge topics and practical advice.

The Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ is the leading forum for business and technical leaders to learn about best practices, industry success stories, and advancements across the global business architecture community. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and Object Management Group®, this three-day event features keynote presentations, panel discussions, and ample networking opportunities.

Speakers from Arvest Bank, Colins Aerospace, Bank of Egypt, Pfizer, Principal Financial Group, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters, USAA, Vienna Insurance Group, Voya Financial, and other organizations will share their experiences across a wide range of business architecture scenarios. Topics include AI deployment, M&A integration, risk and compliance management, business transformation, business-driven cyber security, business architecture in higher education, building a practice, and more. Specialty sessions include a reference model panel, the ever-popular lightning talks, startup frameworks, and the latest tool and technology advancements.

John Faulkenberry, Business Architecture Guild's Head of Marketing, said, "We are thrilled to host the 13th annual Innovation Summit, which offers a unique platform for professionals to collaborate and advance the discipline. The growing embrace of business architecture and its role in organizational success make this Summit an unmissable event."

Summit sessions will be recorded for those in alternative time zones. For those new to the discipline, virtual and onsite attendees can join the half-day Business Architecture Primer™ on the Monday afternoon before the Summit. Onsite attendees are also invited to the Wednesday evening reception to network in a relaxed environment. Please join us for another excellent global Summit.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild