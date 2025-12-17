REGISTRATION OPEN FOR THE 14th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™

Premier event empowering leaders to drive transformation and strategic execution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, announces the 14th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™, taking place March 24–26, 2026 in Reston, Virginia. The Summit brings business and IT leaders together to tackle today's most pressing challenge: turning strategy into execution in an era of rapid change and uncertainty. Registration is now open.

This year's Summit showcases case studies, innovative deployment approaches, and proven best practices. Designed for executives and practitioners committed to demonstrating measurable impact, the event delivers practical methods to accelerate innovation and lead transformation at scale. Keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions offer attendees actionable insights that work in the real world. Individuals may attend in person or virtually.

Agenda Highlights:

Business Architecture 2026 : Global trends shaping the role and nature of the discipline.

: Global trends shaping the role and nature of the discipline. Experience Architecture & AI : Designing human-centric, intelligent enterprises.

: Designing human-centric, intelligent enterprises. Architecture-Enabled Change Management: Strengthening an essential practice.

Strengthening an essential practice. Capability-Driven Innovation : Leveraging business architecture in product strategy.

: Leveraging business architecture in product strategy. Realizing Data as a Strategic Asset: Unlocking AI and enterprise value via business architecture.

Unlocking AI and enterprise value via business architecture. Digital Twins for Continuous Insights : Real-time models for transformation.

: Real-time models for transformation. Panels & Lightning Talks: Industry reference model panel, vendor panel, and rapid-fire updates.

The program features thought leaders from financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, technology, transportation, utilities, and academia. Speakers from Arvest Bank, FedEx, First American Title, Globe Life, MassMutual, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, RTX, Surescripts, Thomson Reuters, UK Government, UPS, University of Cambridge, and more will share in-depth case studies and lessons learned.

"The Innovation Summit is a leading forum for anyone committed to advancing and leveraging business architecture," said John Faulkenberry, Head of Marketing for the Business Architecture Guild®. "Attendees will gain invaluable insights to strengthen their practices and deliver strategic value."

Networking opportunities include Monday's pre-Summit Primer, open discussions, and Wednesday's evening reception. Sessions will be recorded and made available for global access.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild