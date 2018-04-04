Registration Opens, Agenda Posts for Summer Meeting of Gaming Legislators, July 13-15 in Cleveland

The NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on sports betting and online gaming

Special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

Saturday night baseball game: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

"With the expansion of legalized gambling an ongoing issue in almost every state, including preparations for the possible authorization of sports betting, the Summer Meeting will provide a vital forum to discuss the critical trends and issues of interest to all legislators," said incoming NCLGS President William Coley, a senator from Ohio.

For sponsorship information, contact Dawn Wagner at events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-opens-agenda-posts-for-summer-meeting-of-gaming-legislators-july-13-15-in-cleveland-300624284.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Related Links

http://www.nclgs.org

