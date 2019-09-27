Registration Opens, Agenda Posts for Winter Meeting of Gaming Legislators, January 10-12 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off the record total and legislative attendance at its previous Winter Meeting, the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States today posted its agenda and opened registration for the 2020 Winter Meeting, which takes place January 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

The robust agenda for three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting includes six legislative committee hearings that will focus on legal, regulatory, operational aspects related to sports betting, lottery and casino (commercial and tribal). Keynote speakers will be announced in October.

"We have developed a cutting-edge Winter Meeting agenda based on the feedback of dozens of legislators from across the country. From start to finish, it addresses vital issues that legislatures – as well as other stakeholders – need to consider as they seek to understand the many facets of gaming," said NCLGS President William P. Coley II, a senator from Ohio. "We invite anyone with an interest in the policy, regulation and outlook of legalized gaming to attend this important event."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and Pari-Mutuel

Keynote Luncheon Address

Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on sports betting and the state-tribal compacting process

Special general session panel focusing on how gaming can attract capital investment and generate employment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon offsite tour

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Related Links

http://www.nclgs.org

