Registration Opens April 3 for 2018 Great Cycle Challenge USA

Great Cycle Challenge encourages each rider to set a personal mileage goal for the month and ask their friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them to support their challenge. Participants can ride to work or on weekends, near home or while traveling, and bikes of all types can get involved – be it recumbent, stationary, tandem, tricycle or unicycle.

Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has quickly grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. Over the past three years, more than 76,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 5 million miles while raising $9 million to support childhood cancer research. This year's goal is for 48,000 riders to raise $5.5 million.

Mileage and fundraising are made easy through the Great Cycle Challenge app. Miles can also be tracked with MapMyRide, Strava or added manually. Riders who register by April 20 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Specialized bike retailed at $4,200, and those who raise $500 will receive a 2018 Great Cycle Challenge USA jersey.

"Great Cycle Challenge is a great way to help children and families battling cancer while getting back something in return in the form of a fitter, healthier and more active you," said Jim Leighton, Vice President of Events and Partnerships, Children's Cancer Research Fund. "We're calling on all Americans to help kick cancer's butt this June by getting on their bikes and joining the Great Cycle Challenge."

Proceeds from Great Cycle Challenge USA have helped jumpstart and advance research at some of the nation's top childhood cancer research centers, including: Baylor College of Medicine; Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston; Children's Hospital of Los Angeles; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Johns Hopkins University; Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota; and others.

New for 2018

To help riders connect with each other and boost motivation, Great Cycle Challenge USA now offers participants the ability to create and join group rides during the month of June. Riders can search for group rides in their area at greatcyclechallenge.com and meet other GCC riders in their local community

Helping Callie and Other Courageous Kids

This year, nearly 1,000 people will be riding as part of Callie's Crew in honor of 9-year-old Callie Cavanaugh of Pennsylvania. In 2015, Callie was diagnosed with rhabodomyosarcoma, a cancer that begins in the muscles attached to bones, and has since endured several rounds of chemotherapy, surgery to remove tumors and six weeks of radiation. This past December, Callie's family learned that her treatment wasn't working. Callie and her family have made the heart-wrenching decision to transition into hospice care, and her story has inspired thousands of riders.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who supports the Great Cycle Challenge by riding or supporting a rider through donations," said Michelle Cavanaugh, Callie's mom. "I love my little fighter more than words can describe. No child or family should have to endure this. Help us raise awareness and fund much-needed research for childhood cancer."

About Great Cycle Challenge USA

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goal throughout June to fight kids' cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve. For more information, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. CCRF also funds vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness. Since 1981, CCRF donors have helped fund research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit childrenscancer.org or call 877-457-1091 to learn more.

