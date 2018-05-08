Registration Opens for 2018 Vectorworks Design Summit

"The Summit is the most cost-effective way for designers to maximize their investment in Vectorworks and improve their company's bottom line," said Vectorworks CEO Biplab Sarkar. "It is my hope that all attendees will leave Arizona with inspiration and valuable experience to strengthen their career in the design industry."

There will be two keynotes and 50+ sessions led by 35 industry experts, like Joseph Marshall, project architect and technology coordinator at Flansburgh Architects; Todd McCurdy, president and director of landscape architecture and planning at Huitt-Zollars; Scott Barnes, lighting console programmer for motion pictures and many more.

REGISTRATION RATES

Pre-Early Bird: Now to June 22:

Attendees can register for $399 and take advantage of a waived resort fee. Plus, there is a buy one, get one free special on registration.

Early Bird: June 22 to July 31:

Registration for the event will increase to $499, but the resort fee will still be waived. Plus, there is still a buy one, get one free special on registration.

Regular Conference: July 31 to September 28:

Registration will increase to $599.

Last Chance: September 28 to November 2:

Registration will increase to $699.

Student and Professor Rate:

As part of Vectorworks' commitment to supporting the academic community, students and professors can register from now until June 22 for just $49, or at any time after for $99.

*Room rates are $199 per night for all guests.

To see the full list of sessions and to register, please visit vectorworks.net/design-summit.

Press can register for free by emailing Vectorworks PR Manager Lauren Meyer at Lmeyer@vectorworks.net.

Join the Summit conversation by following and engaging with #VectorworksDesignSummit.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software solutions provider serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we've been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Newbury, England and London, England, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

